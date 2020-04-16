Here's A Teaser Of 'Brave New World' — A Drama On Peacock Based On The Dystopian Novel
The drama is set to premiere on the streaming service Peacock later this year.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
"It's the paradox of public health: When you do it right, nothing happens."
An experienced bizjet pilot breaks down the industry, the costs, who can really justify such an expensive luxury and why.
RIP, door. It was good knowing you.
In the scene that seems straight out of a movie, a kayaker stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay caught the attention of NYPD Special Operations by starting a fire and spelling out "HELP" in sticks.
One of the largest and wealthiest school districts in America, Fairfax County, started distancing learning this week. Between racial slurs and porn, it went so poorly they had to cancel.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
Here's what it looks like when a duck tries to play hard-to-get.
From kitsch to cool, ride the waves of undulating popularity of a tropical fashion statement.
Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.
After the FIDE Candidates tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to take things into his own hands. His version of chess could speed the game up permanently.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
According to leaked CAD schematics, the new iPhone will feature squared off edges, similar to the iPad Pro — or the old iPhone SE.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
The coronavirus will change grocery stores, and probably not for the better.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
"If I could describe the utter chaos of needing to remove 50 to 80 bodies in a jigsaw arrangement in order to maneuver the shelving over them, I would."
London's Woolwich Ferry did a 360 spin and honked its horn in the middle of the River Thames to pay their respects to medical workers on the front line.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
Wheatus' anthem of teenage alienation has grown into an enduring cult classic. So why has the band spent the past year re-creating it note-for-note?
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
Software suggested an arthritis drug might quell an out-of-control immune response that damages the lungs. Now it's being tested in a clinical trial.
The search for love continues — and so does the ending of once-promising relationships. Now, though, all this is happening via videoconference.
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.
The history of the antimalarial drug chloroquine has many lessons about the power — and geopolitics — of medicine.
An international team of scientists have discovered an exciting Earth-sized exoplanet that's capable of supporting liquid water.
When medical experts advised us to wear a face mask during this period, we don't think this is quite what they had in mind.
Because we know so little — and have so little faith in our leaders — we are scrambling for some sense of order. That often means leveling judgment on others.
Despite frivolous distractions like this whole "pandemic" and "global economic shutdown" we all know that the real crisis is the Crisis of Boring Car Colors.
Zach and Mark disobey orders from the chef not to fill up on cheese in this hilariously intense short film.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
Artifacts show people used the route for 1,000 years — then abandoned it, possibly amid a plague.
Costco has long been beloved by employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. But the retailer's decision-making during the coronavirus pandemic has tested their loyalty and compromised their health.
The studio executives and talent agents responsible for keeping the business part of showbiz beating ever forward against the tide have referred to the worldwide pandemic as "nuclear winter." "Doomsday," even.
I worked at PetCo for a whole year when I was 17 and one day my shift fatefully overlapped with James Garretson. Yes, he let me pet a lion. Yes, I was stoned the whole time.
Alex Berenson prefers not to be fact-checked.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
Six years after the city of Flint, Michigan, began using a toxic water source that sickened its residents, VICE uncovered payoffs, the silencing of a whistleblower, a shady financial deal, a coverup, and the former governor who presided over it all.
Developing a defense against the virus will depend on how it behaves.
The hosts of The King Of Random find out that age-old question: what happens if you put a light bulb in the microwave?