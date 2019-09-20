Here's A Hilarious Breakdown Of The War Of Words Between Managers After The Astros Pitcher Beaned A Guy After Giving Up A Grand Slam
In this theory on the origins of the universe, the Big Bang was not the beginning, but a repeating pattern of expansion and contraction.
Andrew Callaghan visits the "God and Country Patriot Roundup" in Dallas, Texas and it was a, uh, sobering experience.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tony Roman, a restaurant owner who proudly put up a sign at the entrance saying "PROOF OF BEING UNVACCINATED REQUIRED," has a truly bonkers interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
There are dozens of eBay auctions for Cheetos shaped like everything from Jesus to a penis, and some of the asking prices are truly jaw-dropping.
Our strange journey with hydration, from the Capri Sun and Kool-Aid of our youth to our current water bottle obsession.
Twitter, please stop hyping internet beef.
The fourth-generation Outlander is selling well enough to give Mitsu a quarterly profit.
An octopus picked a fight with the wrong creature in the ocean.
Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist at Facebook, revealed that it enables global political manipulation and has done little to stop it.
For centuries, people have claimed that Marie Antoinette said, "Let them eat cake," which she didn't. But it's online culture, particularly the prevalence of websites dedicated entirely to inspirational quotes (BrainyQuote, A-Z Quotes, QuoteFancy) that means everyone's aunt Linda can log onto Facebook and misquote Gandhi to everyone she knows, at once.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A domino that stands back up after falling seems impossible, but all it takes is a bit of engineering to make it work.
A fancy CPU and GPU grab the limelight, but it's time to celebrate the workhorse components that complete the ultimate gaming PC build.
"The Daily Show" produced a supercut of every one of Carlson's questions about the January 6 insurrection answered by capitol police who were on the frontline when the event unfolded.
A new study finds that Republicans could gain up to 13 seats in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.
"Defund the police"? Not a concern at the national sheriffs' conference, where (sometimes questionable) commerce reigned.
Clare Balding inadvertently asks gold medal-winning swimmer Matt Richards a double entendre that nearly made him lose his composure.
Exploring the accidental invention of the ICEE, the frozen beverage that changed American summers forever.
I interviewed Brendan Weinstein for the answer.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Watford Football Club's goalkeeper Ben Foster plugged in a GoPro behind him during a pre-season friendly to capture his game time activity.
The beloved Olympic sport has evolved drastically over the past 2,000 years.
We love a nice house plant. When we can't swing a garden or topiary, some pretty little plants are a good way to spruce up the house.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide you with the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture- wicking — need we say more?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs into a little umbrella trouble while attending a memorial service for fallen police officers.
Images of Olympians and other athletes on boxes helped the cereal maintain a competitive edge.
The only thing getting me through my 30s is a cranky, agoraphobic chihuahua named Midge.
Take a ride with a teenager in the '80s and it's quite a blast from the past.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with a discount this big. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
François Poulain was ahead of his time — and ours.
The Nissan Silvia S14 boasts an extraordinary steering system when taken to the max on the drifting circuit.
Rep. Mo Brooks may be done with Jan. 6, but Jan. 6 isn't done with him.
"I specialize in toilet play, and I can't do it with people who are unvaccinated," says one domme requiring proof of vaccination for dungeon entry.
A birdstrike nearly took down US Airways Flight 1549. Why don't planes have a grate or mesh to save birds?
Unpacking the concept of "dirty bulking," including the bodybuilder's mythical pint-a-night diet.
Here's what Olympic athletes can teach us about coping with heat waves.
Luckily, the black bear that was passing by seemed didn't seem too interested in saying hello.
Getting hold of a shiny new iPhone could become harder than ever.
Ouija boards, skulls, absolutely wild taxidermy are collected into a single spooky volume called "Morbid Curiosities."
See why this ridiculously low vault back in 2000 has been called the "greatest clusterf*ck in Women's Gymnastics history."
As the state government faltered its response, Austin Mutual Aid effectively raised money from many online donors, but also raised questions about accountability and impact.
Two decades ago, TV's most distinctive stories were defined by a tone of ironic detachment. Today, they're more often sincere and direct. How did we get here?
Sarah Brand can at least say she didn't use pitch correction for this, uh, song.
Booze, sexual remarks, and a giant portrait of Cosby are all at the center of Activision lawsuit
The world's most famous festival turned cultural phenomenon is canceled for the second year in a row. What will rise to fill the Technicolor void it leaves behind?