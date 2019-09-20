Here's A Day In The Life Of Tom Green And It Feels Like Catching Up With An Old Childhood Friend
Tom Green shares a day in his life at his home in Canada and it's great to see him doing what he loves to do best.
Tom Green shares a day in his life at his home in Canada and it's great to see him doing what he loves to do best.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tom Green shares a day in his life at his home in Canada and it's great to see him doing what he loves to do best.
Sidney Poitier, who died at 94, was one of the most durable and beloved movie stars of the 20th century.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Since its installation, the sculpture, by Kristen Visbal, has been mired in legal disputes and claims of "fake corporate feminism." New York City will soon decide its fate.
They might not inspire healthier eating habits, but they do inspire guilt and shame.
You've got to feel for Gordon Ramsay's poor daughter who had a recent date sabotaged by an embarrassing phone call from her dad.
In March 2020, the fitness industry was forced to adapt to the onset of a global pandemic. Nearly two years later, many of the changes are here to stay — for good and for bad.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
One question has stumped three contestants, including Amy Schneider (who is on a 26-game winning streak.) It's about money, stocks and funds.
Didn't get what you really wanted over the holidays? Buy 'em yourself, get them delivered to your doorstep, and save some dough.
A New York City high school student is calling out the conditions of the city's classrooms in the midst of the omicron outbreak in a post on Reddit.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Troylf shared a video on Twitter that captured a truck spinning its wheels and ultimately backing out after the driver decided it wasn't worth it.
It took China's Yutu 2 rover a full month to reach its underwhelming destination.
The Twiddler was a combination keyboard and mouse that you could hold in just one hand and makes us nostalgic for when tech developers weren't afraid to let their freak flag fly.
He's terrified of calling the IRS, and I can't blame him.
This clip from a couple of weeks ago features Denzel Washington and Stephen Colbert reciting Shakespeare together line-for-line — and we're lucky to have such next-level talent in show business.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
This week, we've also got a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Trevor Wallace reveals that Rhett the CDC intern was the one responsible for shortening recommended isolation times and it was mostly so he could get with the ladies.
Forming new habits isn't impossible, but it's much easier for some people than others.
Made with a proprietary material called WarmLife, this incredible jacket can keep us cozy in terrible weather without ever weighing us down.
Home cook Joshua Weissman has a simple Chow Mien recipe that you can easily whip up in under two dollars with some added protein.
Here are the best cities to get work in this year since the unemployment rate has gotten better than its previous pandemic peak.
You can grab some of our favorite sweaters, sunglasses, slippers and more on deep discount at Huckberry during their ongoing clearance sale.
James Lindsay attempted to argue against teaching critical race theory in schools but his rapid fire delivery left everyone's head spinning.
All hunched over in those Verizon ads.
This selection of gourmet popcorn is infused with the flavor of wine, spirits and cocktails. Even better, you can save $5 with coupon code QEQMPK.
Taylor Swift taking back her own music might have been the most consequential move in 2021. Here's the backstory into how she outsmarted her record label.
In a wild twist, Facebook demanded that its data center be designated a "project of national importance."
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
Here's what happens to EV batteries in ice, snow and freezing temps.
In this unearthed interview with Howard Stern, Jamie Foxx reveals how he took getting nominated for an Academy Award for "Ray" as an excuse to party, until Oprah introduced him to Sidney Poitier and completely changed his life's trajectory.
The new company plans to let everyday Americans bet on civil lawsuits by buying and trading associated crypto tokens in "initial litigation offerings."
Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and epidemiologist at Columbia University, plots out in a data visualization when he believes Omicron will peak in the United States.
Why are people spending thousands on NFTs despite being ugly as sin? Solar Sands takes a deep dive into why the process rewards quantity over quality.
Charlton Heston paid for a cannibalistic cautionary tale set in 2022 with "Soylent Green," now we can get fries with it.
Vanity license plates let you choose what you want your car to tell the world — but unfortunately, there are limits on what you can express. In 2021, the state of Ohio rejected a lot of, uh, creative applications.
An animation that demonstrates how the virus infects human cells by binding itself to our receptors. Then, the spike protein transforms itself, letting the virus infiltrate our cells.
As The Athletic hoovered up newspaper talent, it adopted a newspaper style. It's officially in the newspaper business after being purchased by The New York Times.
A sampling of IMDb reviews has netted a list of recent movies that put audiences to sleep, including a disappointing Nickelodeon adaptation, a killer doll and Jar-Jar Binks.