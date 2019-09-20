Here's A Breakdown Of How 'New Girl' Is Eerily Similar To 'Friends'
Eagle-eyed TV viewers have noticed some striking similarities between the beloved 90s sitcom "Friends" and the Zooey Deschanel show about roommates.
Eagle-eyed TV viewers have noticed some striking similarities between the beloved 90s sitcom "Friends" and the Zooey Deschanel show about roommates.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stephen Colbert tackled the latest disease spreading to America and poked fun at the horrifying symptoms.
Gervais' comedy show has drawn criticism within hours of being made available on the streaming platform.
The streaming service bet big on a $200 million star-studded action thriller, premiering on July 22.
Writer-director Neil LaBute looks back at his brilliant, blistering satire, which remains depressingly relevant today
Stay bite-free all afternoon on the patio with this dead-simple repellent solution from Thermacell.
Eagle-eyed TV viewers have noticed some striking similarities between the beloved 90s sitcom "Friends" and the Zooey Deschanel show about roommates.
Thousands of photos from a data hack of police files, reveal the human cost of China's Uyghur detention system.
Kim Kardashian has been named Beyond Meat's first Chief Taste Consultant, sending the plant-based meat company's shares rising as much as 7 percent in intraday trading.
A Vietnamese man discovers a engine from a wrecked boat appears salvageable and over the next couple of weeks, builds his very own yacht.
Isaiah Lee told the New York Post he found Chappelle's jokes "triggering".
A viral thread on r/AskReddit is blowing people's minds about the extraordinary inner workings of the human body by sharing a plethora of "disturbing" facts.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
The hotly anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer gives us all a glimpse of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone takes a look at the revived "Law & Order" and finds the police play a little fast and loose with the law on the show.
President Biden recently said the US would defend Taiwan against aggression from China.
Photo evidence suggests that F2000 assault rifles have been donated to Ukraine, although by who exactly remains a mystery.
Jimmy Kimmel riffed on Kellyanne Conway's new book "Here's The Deal: A Memoir," and thought there was something a little weird about her promotional video.
There are ways to make a good impression before the job interview even begins.
A video has been going around that features a man discussing a drug with a sensor in it, and people think it's about a new Pfizer drug. Here's what the video is really about.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Natasha Lyonne does a next level impression of Michael Rapaport in this cut-for-time sketch on "SNL."
If "Roe" falls, a group of Republican lawmakers have bills ready to take their health care hostility even further.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
The early '90s were so innocently pure and simple, in comparison to now. This hands-free headset is really funny now, but back then it was a life saver.
Are you "hopping on a trend" or are you plagiarizing?
This battery-powered fridge has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we want to get in on the ground floor.
Jay Foreman observes that crossing the river in East London requires either waiting "for ages for the Blackwall Tunnel.
According to a new exposé, the long-running sketch show enabled a dubious culture that preyed on young female staffers.
For one short day, Huckberry orders $75 and over are entered to win this beautiful grill and smoker plus a hefty gift card.
Theme parks have discovered that intellectual property as an "immersive experience" is an investment that's paying off in spades.
Bringing out Dave Chappelle at a show signals a disconnect between the comedian and the queer community that loves him.
"It's not about how intelligent they are, it's about how they are intelligent."
Bilbao and San Sebastián get lots of culinary love, but wedged in between is Getaria, Basque Country's under-appreciated wonderland of grilled seafood.
With 66-inch wheels, Bigfoot could crush puny sedans like bugs—and America was here for it.
Wendigoon explains how one of the most intense gun fights in American history led to our modern militarized police force.
"What if every library in the US had a social media server?"
You've probably read the stories proclaiming that eating blueberries reduces your risk of dementia, or red wine is good for your heart, or coffee protects against type 2 diabetes…
A rescuer from the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica brought together a lost baby sloth with their mom. Staff had found the baby crying on the ground near the beach and found a way to get the mother's attention and reunited the two.
Tens of thousands of seemingly hacked files from China's remote Xinjiang region provide fresh evidence of the abuse of mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs in mass detention camps there, which included a shoot-to-kill policy for escapees, according to a report from a rights group.
If the high court adopts Alito's draft opinion, it will be a legal tidal wave that sweeps away a swath of rights unlike anything America has ever seen
Jay Driscoll accidentally landed on the wrong building and was notified by security guards he needed to get down. So he did.
The Court effectively overruled two of its previous decisions, and it is likely an innocent man will die as a result.
New research explains how meteorites called aubrites may actually be shattered pieces of the planet closest to the sun from the early days of the solar system.
What researchers are still learning about in-person instruction during COVID-19.
Can weed be used to treat mental health disorders? The research just isn't there.
In much of Western art, Asian women have often appeared as one-dimensional characters — sometimes seen as meek and docile, and at other times hypersexualized and exoticized. But a new exhibition seeks to counter that.