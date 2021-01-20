Here's A Behind-The-Scenes Look At What It's Like To Be A Truck Driver
The Rideshare Guy explains why being a truck driver is actually a pretty cool gig.
CNBC host Shepard Smith dishes to Christiane Amanpour about why he left Fox News.
A comedian offers a Trump supporter a million dollars if she can answer this seemingly easy question.
They're not upset at each other. They're upset at the fence.
Garth Brooks sought to unite the country during a powerful performance of Amazing Grace.
The LockPickingLawyer breezes through another heavy duty lock, this one meant for two-wheel vehicles, and explains how a design change could make the job tougher.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Chris Barrett has made bank on the gray market selling pizza laced with 40 mg of THC per slice. Legalization will bring its own business risks if others choose to add THC-infused slices to their menus.
The pandemic is making everything harder. Well, almost everything.
It does depend on taste and preference, but James Hoffmann makes a pretty solid case for immersion techniques — across grind sizes.
The magazine's Ethicist columnist on whether to tell your father your sister is recording him without his knowledge — and more.
According to Citizen Browser data, the platform especially peppered Trump voters with political group recommendations.
It's hard to make resumes stand out in a lineup of applicants, but if you're able to customize resumes this way, it'll likely give you a leg up.
Some measures that could assist many people are new stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid and a $15 minimum wage.
On year after coronavirus was first diagnosed in the United States, and on the first full day of a new administration in Washington, here's what is giving us hope for the years ahead.
One second she's pensively looking out the window, and the next second, she's jamming.
Sassy magazine helped me get through my teens. Now I turn to my collection for a different kind of comfort.
Employees of the art-house mogul and real estate billionaire Charles S. Cohen hit back over alleged abuses.
Grand Rapids resident Destiny Adams works a full-time job, as a state child welfare specialist, and runs two independent businesses. She wants to retire in six years and is par for the course.
The Biden administration updated the official White House website with information about the climate crisis.
It was a lot easier to get away with lying decades ago.
It took 18 seasons for Reggie Miller to hit 2,560 three-pointers. Curry is set to do it in just over 11. But how? This story reveals the singular skill fueling his iconic career — and how it's changed the game.
Effortlessness is the hallmark of a good TikTok, but it takes a lot of work to make it look so easy.
Accent expert Erik Singer is a whiz at imitating accents from Bostonian to Appalachian.
Do you recognize any of this decor from past administrations?
It's the exact opposite of a black hole. But unlike black holes, there's no consensus about whether white holes exist, or how they'd be formed.
"Come with me if you want to live."
With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal.
Just because there's laughter doesn't mean there's humor involved on their end.
We spoke to Josh Dean, co-host of a podcast about one of the most over-the-top con artists in modern history.
A handful of cities across the US provide free quarantine rooms for those who need to isolate.
The QAnon conspiracy theory has picked up bits and pieces from the classic conspiracy theory canon, but it heavily relies on one popular racist and anti-semitic text that make it a serious global threat.
I went looking for a defining color of its era. I found it in an old jar of paint.
Amid rising concern over domestic extremism, an NPR analysis found military veterans were overrepresented in those charged in the attack on the US Capitol, when compared to the general population.
Kneeling for the anthem is not a meaningless gesture and neither is standing.
"Hitman 3" delivers the World of Assassination trilogy's comprehensive culmination, doubling down on its winning stealth-puzzle formula creating some of the franchise's best playgrounds yet.
TikToker @bestofshan reveals how her family tree got even more complicated after her stepmom divorced her dad.
Many of the places most pivotal to my life in New York have permanently closed during the pandemic.
Scientists published a study in Biological Conservation warning that the hippopotamuses imported by the cocaine kingpin are taking over Colombia's marshlands.
French World Cup winner and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reminded everyone why he's considered one of the best in the world after this cool, calm and collected finish.
There's going to be a lot to catch up on when we can get back to the theaters.
Need a micro SD card for phone or next Raspberry Pi project? This top-rated 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is only $29.99 today.
Even if you're driving a Jaguar that doesn't spare you the fate of your engine being hydrolocked.
Reviving the JCPOA will ensure either the emergence of a nuclear Iran or a desperate war to stop it.
After losing to Nate Diaz, McGregor knew he needed better cardio. An elite team and private gym helped him pursue that goal.
CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to poet Amanda Gorman about the poem she delivered at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Brave has added native support for IPFS, a decentralized transfer protocol that's aiming to make the internet faster and more secure. The browser can now act as a node, serving web content to users via a peer-to-peer network.
Time restricted eating is one of the hottest diets around. I experimented to see if it works.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss goes in deep and compares two expensive phones, The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max, on all things optical: 8K and 4K video, zoom tests, night mode and slow motion.
"We want to show you can eat differently," said Claire Vallée, whose restaurant won the star. A growing number of chefs are eschewing France's traditional, meat-focused cuisine.
The house where her father and stepmother were brutally killed with a hatchet draws thousands of visitors a year. Now it's for sale.
Two different groups of penguins encountered each other in the Falkland Islands. Hilarity ensued.