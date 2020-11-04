Please Enjoy This Performance Of 'Here Comes The Sun' Played On A Kalimba In A Field Of Flowers With A Happy Dog
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
Here's a kid who literally believes nature is metal.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
"For me, being a prepper is just an enjoyable hobby that would allow me to survive a doomsday scenario."
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
William O'Brien was a well-heeled doctor with a thriving Philadelphia medical practice. He was also at the center of a massive painkiller supply chain run by an outlaw biker gang.
Google's branding defies logic.
In praise of the numbers guy who never oversells, and apparently never sleeps.
Ready to go wireless? Apple AirPods are currently on sale at Amazon, and we're ready to ditch our last remaining wired headset.
Now why would you do that?
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi and South Dakota all voted for legal weed, while Oregon voted to decriminalize drugs like cocaine and meth. It's a big blow to the War on Drugs, which has disproportionately harmed people of color.
People come and go but well-designed public transportation can last forever.
Don't anguish over our reality alone. Retreat for a while into these comedies instead.
Stressed about the election? Please relax to the soothing sounds of the Arctic.
How a canned blend of tomatoes, chiles, and spices became at million-dollar business.
Music preferences are subjective, but there are certain quantifiable metrics that help us identify the best upbeat songs.
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
Choosing between a console is a more philosophical choice this generation.
Whether your New Year's resolution involves taking up painting, managing stress, cultivating a more positive outlook, or building a business empire, the late television artist Bob Ross can help you stick it out.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
From selfies to shirtless pics and excessive group photos, these are the photos you shouldn't put in your dating app profile.
President Donald Trump's campaign manager said Wednesday that Trump plans to request a formal recount in Wisconsin.
If public-opinion data are unreliable, American democracy is flying blind.
This Zelda fan became the best dad ever when he built his kids the ultimate video game-inspired playhouse.
As of 11:27 AM Wednesday morning, Biden has received 69,768,858 votes, effectively beating Obama's 2008 popular vote count of 69,498,516.
If you own a motorcycle, you've hopefully also invested in a reliable helmet to wear on every ride. To help promote motorcycle safety, UK-based motorcycle insurance provider Carole Nash has created a puzzle with just one helmet hidden among a sea of motorbikes and other things you'd find in a well-stocked garage.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
At the foot of Montmartre, a Parisian café, or at least the ghost of one, has recently found its way onto the property market.
It was a long night. Here's your guide to Day 2.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Overnight newspaper editors were presented with a a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser in Tuesday's US presidential election. Here is what newspapers across the country ran with on their front pages.
Work life got turned upside down this year, and many people are just thankful they have any job at all. But some companies have gone above and beyond to not just survive, but thrive.
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
The ISS has hosted nearly 3,000 investigations. These are their biggest findings.
A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who died from COVID-19 in October won his election Tuesday night.
Who knew that border collies made the best partners on the dance floor?
Hundreds of thousands of women have been pushed out of work during the pandemic. It's a catastrophe that could set them — and America — back years.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.
Meet the scholars who study civilizational collapse.
Fountain pens were a stylish statement but messy and impractical. Their replacement was a stroke of design genius perfectly in time for the era of mass production.
We all know that exercise, diet and sleep are crucial to not feeling tired all the time, but here are some simple tweaks that you can do to your routine to really preserve your energy.
Doing away with restaurant dress codes means doing away with the ability to enforce prejudice.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
