Here's What The View From A Helicopter's Blade Looks Like In Slow Mo
You spin my head right round right round.
"We were on a family holiday trip. My brother asked if he could cross the river, I said 'yes but I don't think you'll make it.'"
Jim from "The Office" has the face of a super hero.
Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer, had an unconventional way of paying his respects as she lay in state in the United States Capitol.
College baseball player Adam Horowitz's hidden ball trick pitch was ruled legal by the umpire but drew at least one "WTF?" from the crowd.
We're not sure what this person did to their Kia Sedona but it should be a crime.
Orb Weaver spiders have a brain the size of a poppy seed and scientists say their webs are constructred as a map of their memories.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week, from Herman Cain to a beaver that took four years to photograph.
The guided missile destroyer USS Kidd flies the Jolly Roger pirate flag. Not every warship can get away with that, but the USS Kidd isn't any ordinary warship.
This is what "WAP" would sound like if it were covered by Celine Dion, Julie Andrew, Adele and Britney Spears.
Or some of them, anyway. Here we round up a collection of some of the best things we've seen on Twitter in the last week or so.
We gathered the facts based on public records, official statements and interviews with witnesses and people close to the case to knock down myths.
While director Jon Turtletaub and producer Jerry Bruckheimer would periodically tease another installment, beginning as early as 2008, one never materialized. And now we might know why we never got a third "National Treasure" adventure.
Trump speaks of "anarchy and mayhem" in cities. Here's what the data really shows.
We're sorry, flip phones, it's our fault. Please come back.
Britney Spears's songs, music videos and live performances defined the late 1990s and early 2000s and inspired an entire generation of future pop stars.
Fifty years after signing one of the most lucrative and consequential contract in sports, Billie Jean King is still fighting for more.
Sometimes it's just the simplest of things that does the trick.
Cameron Laux looks at how "The Age Of Innocence" — published 100 years ago — marked a pivotal moment in US history.
Here's a fun party trick that you might not have realized was humanly possible.
This week, we've got "I made a new friend" from "Donnie Darko," Da Vinky, "Among Us" and every straight couple in Brooklyn.
Sure, I'd gained a few pounds and my hair had turned frizzy, but I still felt pretty good about myself. Now I was living that nightmare where you're in class and you look down and you're not wearing any pants.
The crash of the world's most famous dirigible in Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 6, 1937 hits different when seen in high-resolution color.
Who's going to be the next "Karen" asking to speak to the manager in the 2030s and 2040s?
A vaccine by early 2021, a steady decline in cases by next fall and back to normal in a few years — 11 top experts look into the future.
Watching Gabe struggle with his sexuality in the new season of PEN15, I felt like I was watching my younger self onscreen — and I'm not alone.
Everyone writes off the European Union as dull and prone to fracture. But the last decade shows that Brussels is smarter than Beijing, London, Moscow and Washington.
The avalanche of bad news these days makes you feel like the main character from Memento.
Designers have come up with a futuristic eco-friendly skyscraper that would be the tallest in the country.
You Wrong About's Sarah Marshall explains why debunking #SaveTheChildren and human trafficking statistics is so difficult.
It makes us really chuffed listening to it.
"Saturday Night Live" returns October 3 with Chris Rock as host. In an interview, Michaels, the show's creator, talks about pandemic preparations and why "a little danger" can be good for comedy.
Why you should get an autopsy if it's the last thing you do.
Some people are lucky to have a patient friend ready for you to end your workday.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Celebration of a football team's touchdown comes in all shapes and sizes.
The celebrated economist has built a data tool with a God's-eye view of the pandemic's damage and soaring inequality.
This is so good it's ridiculous.
The youth of today want to know how we passed the time before smartphones.
"There won't be a transfer [of power] frankly," Trump said on Wednesday. "There'll be a continuation."
In Arnold Schwarzenegger's first movie, "Hercules in New York," the original theatrical version had another actor dub his lines.
In her new film, "Kajillionaire," a family tries to slip free of capitalism.
The psychological thriller about a chess champion premieres October 23 on Netflix.