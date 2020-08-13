Guy Creatively Transforms His Whole Room Into A Camera
All you need is a Bonfoton lens and some garbage bags.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
He's just being nice. He doesn't understand at all why this is terrifying.
A simple mathematical mistake may explain why many people underestimate the dangers of coronavirus, shunning social distancing, masks and hand-washing.
Inside the mind of Colin Jost.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
Tech giants shouted for change, but their donations were a whisper.
Bodybuilding forums birthed the original online trolls, and this anti-server group is just their latest concoction.
Zip lining across a river is daunting, but zip lining an entire scooter? That's serious business.
Because I'm the ultimate fry-hard, I put my trash taste to the test.
If anything really sets Boomer marriages apart, it's divorce — they do a lot of it.
This behemoth design trend — particularly the very tall, square front end seen in so many SUVs and trucks today — is both pointless and dangerous.
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" wastes no time putting its earthbound readers in their place.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
Julie Nolke dramatically demonstrates how uncomfortable romance will be in a post-coronavirus landscape.
As the chilling effect of confidentiality agreements crystallizes, some employees are refusing to sign NDAs or breaking them to speak out, risking financial and legal consequences.
Tehran has a significant congestion problem, and with 3.5 million motorcycles on the streets, the city has a unique traffic flow.
Though created by accident, her story fit neatly with burgeoning 20th century feminism.
Mathieu Terrade takes The Police's "Walking on the Moon" to new heights with this unusual electric stringed musical instrument.
A senior Palestinian official has slammed the US-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel dropping its planned to annex West Bank land.
Understanding a cult hit, with help from a country star.
The "Jurassic Park" star described the dangers of working with fake, but still potentially dangerous, dinosaurs.
Understand your state's election rules and deadlines for early and absentee voting.
The Segway was perhaps the most hyped invention since the microwave, with people speculating it would be more important to humans than the Internet or the PC. Those rumors turned out to be, uh, significantly overblown. Here's why it failed.
One day, Internet Explorer was nearly the only game in town, powering 96% of website visits at its peak in 2002. Then, quickly it turned into the app you only used to download Firefox or Chrome, or so the joke went. And then Internet Explorer died and turned into Chrome.
"This will sink his campaign," predicted a College Democrat leader hoping to work for Rep. Richard Neal.
Attendees to the Virgin Money Unity Arena are being given their own private viewing areas with 6 feet of space between each other.
Historical accounts of disorientation tell us a lot about how people have navigated relationships and space over time.
When your name is Osama and you're living in post-9/11 America, you always know "The Question" is coming.
Nintendo tried marketing its 8-bit handheld game console to the olds back in the early 1990s and it was a charming attempt.
A great new racing game, but already a relic.
You can build quite a bucket list by seeing Earth from 250 miles away. Just ask astronaut Randy Bresnik.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
Rollie Williams explains why the "carbon footprint" concept is letting big polluters off the hook.
Exclusive new details on the ongoing conversations between the rap-and-sneaker mogul and "my boy," the president's son-in-law, just as his spoiler campaign heats up.
On the day of the magazine's September 2020 issue release — an installment published at a moment when over 160,000 Americans have died over the span of a few months, cities are erupting in protest met with violent state suppression, and over 30 million people are unemployed — perhaps it's worth checking in on what people described euphemistically as those of "style and accomplishment" are reading right now.
The TikTok star acknowledges that you probably don't know who she is — but she doesn't know who you are either.
"The Notorious RBG' memes hit like relics as the symbol of progressive change looks more like a regular person for whom justice was not served.
This fall, thousands will show up to vote only to find out they've been purged. Lots of activists — and one Ohio man with lots of cats — are on a quest to fix that.
Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate on Wednesday.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
Adoption's been slow — but stay tuned.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
The first US Coordinator for the Arctic is mostly veteran of Afghan war diplomacy — but the issues in the far North aren't primarily military
Amidst a global pandemic and a summer of protest, the American people are definitely tripping.
