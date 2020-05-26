Guy Tests Out How Many Hard Hats An Arrow Can Go Through
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, idols of the Golden Age of sports, brought stardom to America's pastime.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
The challenges aren't just technological. They're managerial.
A sting operation. An early-morning shootout. And a trail of evidence pointing to insane antics by elected lawmen.
A perennially lost island caught up in a land dispute in the Mediterranean Sea keeps reappearing every couple of years.
The conspiracy theories circulating in 2020 are more diffuse and less coherent than the disinformation propagated by the KGB and the Stasi in the 1980s, but the two periods bear distinct similarities.
For years, Paul Rivet opposed the ideology fueling Hitler's rise. Then he helped French fighters take the battle underground.
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
The Quanta Resources Superfund Site is one of 1,335 contaminated sites across America that the EPA deems most in need of cleanup. If Superfund status is any indicator, New Jersey has the dirtiest dirt in the country.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
Movies like "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away," "Princess Mononoke" and "Ponyo" are famous around the world (and about to stream on both HBO Max and Netflix), but their creator doesn't see them as the same as "Dragon Ball Z" or "Demon Slayer." This is a look at Miyazaki's complicated relationship with popular anime and manga.
Silk is known for the softness of its texture, but at a high enough speed, can it cut through things like coconuts and PVC pipes?
The next time you need to think critically about something — whether you're considering a new idea, weighing a decision or evaluating whether you can trust a source — it's worth asking yourself a few simple questions.
Six times this month, in a vile attempt to punish a political rival, President Trump has tweeted about a decades-old conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.
As more Amazon workers have died because of COVID-19, Amazon seems determined to promote an image that it cares about the workplace safety of its employees.
It's not just that he looks like a completely different person, but like he's lived a completely different life.
Experts have warned against having sex outside your household, but people are starting to crack. These are the people having sex in a pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
The sequel to the time-travel classic briefly featured a bizarre scene edit. Screenwriter Bob Gale provided an explanation.
It may have slipped in the end, but the progress it made before is glorious.
MedMen was the country's hottest pot startup — until it flamed out. Its fall has exposed the gap between "green rush" hype and the realities of a troubled industry.
You need to get 500 tons of supplies from Fairbanks, Alaska to the Arctic Ocean — a journey of about 400 miles through pure wilderness. There are no roads, very few airstrips, endless ice and minus 68 degree temperatures. You, my friend, need a LeTourneau land train.
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.
Five things to watch on the road from lockdown to recovery.
Travel and dining rewards don't mean much when you can't travel or dine. Here's how credit card companies are fighting to keep your business — and your money.
How many tonnes of pressure can these bridges take before they collapse?
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
"Notes on a Conditional Form," the band's new album, serves as a gesture of faith in its fans, who are eager to follow its front man down any path he chooses to take.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Marga Griesbach was sent to Stutthof concentration camp in 1944. In February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, she left Washington State to take a cruise around the world.
We will soon enter the most dangerous time of year for natural disasters. But the pandemic has turned disaster planning on its head.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.
His name was George Floyd. He can be seen on a video Darnella Frazier posted to Facebook, shouting "Please, please, please I can't breathe," as a Minneapolis police officer held him down for minutes.
Amazon has loads of charging gear from Anker on sale today. Car chargers, cables, batteries and more are marked down, so be sure to stock up.
YouTuber Creezy had the time of his life constructing a hilariously over-the-top invention that sinks a basketball into a hoop.
Not only do they have zero deaths, they have zero local transmissions.
A new wave of comics is rejecting stand-up's tired tropes.
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
Nostalgia is a powerful force—especially when parked in long, shiny rows.
For 17 days in the summer of 1945 there was no news in New York City. Well, there were no newspapers. Well, it was hard to get a newspaper.
We're not sure if we should be amused or terrified.
An interview with a New York City real estate agent.
Long retired from TV, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has found a new art form: turning his Twitter into a litany of physical and psychological pain. Does he think it's as funny as we do?
I thought the Universal Serial Bus was supposed to be Universal. Here's an intriguing history of why USB keeps changing.