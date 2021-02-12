Guy Who Only Does Ironic Music Reviews Gets An Earnest Request From A Band To Do A Review And He Happily Obliges
A comedian gets a request from the band Fairview to do a review of their music. He proceeded to enthusiastically go to town.
In 1990, the network censors thought this parody of Billy Dee Williams's Colt 45 commercials on "In Living Color" went way too far.
Apple says it's not sending you a charger because they're concerned about the environment. The truth is a lot more complicated.
Trey Kennedy perfectly captures the essence of both big box chain's archetypical shoppers.
Donie O'Sullivan talks to people who have had their families rocked by the Qanon conspiracy theories.
Tessica Brown had a terrible month with her hair being stuck to her scalp after she applied Gorilla Glue spray. Here's how doctors freed her stuck hair.
The science team at It's Okay To Be Smart devised an imaginative way to envision herd immunity.
This ancient social emotion has always been complex. The internet poured fuel on it. Then came social media.
Regrets, Robinhood, and what people are getting wrong about the trade of a lifetime.
A post-production visual effects specialist explains on TikTok why phone screens look weird as depicted in television shows.
Here's why American homes are so flimsy despite not being that old.
Lockdowns are harder when you're stuck in a small space and can't stockpile food or toilet paper.
This week's characters also include a "Will and Grace" star who misidentified a congresswoman, a Trump lawyer who completely dropped the ball and more.
Justin Timberlake is trying to make good.
In this excerpt from "Secret Life of a Hollywood Sex & Love Addict: A Novel," author Brianne Davis dramatizes how she overcame her addiction in a town where sex is a commodity.
Rebecca Black celebrated the 10-Year Anniversary of her universally panned song with a remix that is somehow even more unlistenable.
Bruce Springsteen, who is a musician, was arrested for DWI in November of last year, news which only came out this week and prompted Jeep to pull its Super Bowl ad featuring The Boss. This would seem to be a pretty cut-and-dry story — except that it's not.
A survey of tombstones from the oldest continually operating pet cemetery in the U.S. reveals a passion for "Princess."
A butterfly interrupted Naomi Osaka's match and she found a way to gently free it from harm's way.
Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie.
Donald Trump's legal team call out famous people who advocated violence in their rebuttal video at the impeachment trial.
Prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for people 75 and up can leave out Black Americans, who tend to die younger than their white counterparts. In one majority-Black county, this age gap raises questions about how to make the vaccine rollout equitable.
Gina Carano, Joss Whedon — this week has been full of dispiriting news about people many fans admire.
In the time it takes for you to blink your eyes, thousands of stars are born and the universe expands by half a million kilometers in diameter.
DJ Screw's chopped and screwed mixtapes transformed Houston hip-hop and his legacy is still felt today. Charlie Braxton writes this tribute.
Would your skin actually be better off? What would you honestly smell like?
Mike Huckabee wants to send your kids "free" pamphlets about all the good things Donald Trump did as president if you agree to automatic credit card charges.
Music's depiction of autism will likely upset even its early defenders.
Ruja Ignatova's OneCoin Ponzi scheme stole billions and she remains on the lam to this day.
The virus is evolving, but the antibodies that fight it can change, too.
John Weaver used his power to get jobs for young men he allegedly harassed. His colleagues were warned.
A couple tried to create what they thought "The Mandalorian" was without ever seeing an episode and only relying on what their friends say on social media.
A teen gives up her college savings to pay her mother's back rent. A student uses his lunch money to help pay down his classmate's debt. Let's stop pretending these stories are heartwarming.
Hot real-estate markets across the US led to a number of buyers snapping up homes without performing due diligence.
Carly Aquilino tries to understand what her mother is telling her at 2:45 am at night.
The comedian revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that Comedy Central had agreed to give his license back and "paid me millions of dollars."
How this huge diesel engine is winning the race at sea.
Ann Reardon attempts to recreate so-called "kitchen hacks" and realizes many of them are total scams.
It's very difficult to find high-quality individual PC parts right now, but this pre-built model from Skytech has an AMD Ryzen 5 and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, so we're all in.
The social pressures Britney Spears faced not only had consequences for her own mental health: it also impacted every girl watching.
We didn't know it at the time, but Wendy's "Superbar" would be the greatest thing to happen to fast food. And it sadly wouldn't last for long.
The Black Sea mansion highlighted by Alexei Navalny is beset with construction issues, say builders.
It doesn't mean 5% of vaccinated people get infected.
Why is it that humans run the risk of being electrocuted by power lines and birds don't?
On the eve of its first test flight in February 1969, AD looks back on how the "Queen of the Skies" became the most famous plane in the world.
The Houston Texans have parted ways with star defensive end J.J. Watt after he asked for his release.
Freezing rain caused a deadly 100+ pileup on a freeway near Fort Worth.
Intel has found some benchmarks that allow it to demonstrate a performance advantage over Apple's first home-grown Mac processor. But how trustworthy are their conclusions?
The 71-year-old singer was cited for driving while intoxicated, despite the fact that he reportedly had a 0.02 blood-alcohol content.
It's worth filing your taxes this weekend, if your income dropped between 2019 and 2020 and it's below $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for couples.
Also featuring Trump defense attorney Bruce Castor and BFs and GFs galore.
The technology that makes a star appear as twins in a movie has improved significantly over the past 50 years.