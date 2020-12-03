Guy Figures Out A Clever Way To Hack Into His Car From His Laptop
Of all the ways we thought a car could be broken into, this is the one we least expected.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
On Wednesday, America broke 100,000 coronavirus hospitalizations for the first time ever.
Ijeoma Oluo takes a hard look at the legacy of mediocre white men in new book.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
Baking for others is a delightful pursuit. These are the recipes Eater editors reach for when cookies are in the cards.
Four workers died at a facility with one of the largest US outbreaks, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration never conducted an inspection. It's a pattern that's played out across the nation, a KHN investigation finds.
Julie Nolke pens a hilarious tribute to putting on pants to start her day.
Dr. Diane Ross teaches a fitness class for older adults, to dozens of people in the Coachella Valley and beyond over Zoom.
In a rare conversation with Bomani Jones, the NBA commissioner talks about China, the bubble, and the league's ongoing commitment to social justice.
From Bose speakers to a Canon camera, this box comes with some real goodies.
Plan to draw up legal definition of
"ecocide" attracts support from European countries and small island nations.
Fire season is lasting longer and has become more intense than any time in history. But beyond the deaths it causes, new research is highlighting a different problem: those who survive are never the same.
When two dogs want the same bed and neither is willing to give in.
A team in Paris has made the most precise measurement yet of the fine-structure constant, killing hopes for a new force of nature.
The famous Arecibo radio telescope collapsed unexpectedly earlier this week after being in operation for 54 years, and the footage is terrifying.
All of the studios' 2021 titles will be available to stream on HBO Max for one month at the same time they open in theaters.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
If you're being honest with yourself, this is pretty much every episode.
For unprecedented times, a list with precedent!
Save a whopping $200 on this two-pack of Arlo Pro 3 indoor-outdoor security cameras with a 160-degree field of view, color recording in low-light environments, and 1080p HDR footage.
When the Christmas tree first arrived at New York City, it seemed a bit worse for wear. Luckily, they were able to turn that around.
Enough with the passive-aggressive notifications, Duo.
A single-engine plane crash-landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.
21 insiders say the agency struggled to deal with the rise of digital and the aftermath of a legal scandal that grabbed headlines around the world.
Melissa Carone's testimony of voter fraud on Wednesday was off the rails, to say the least, but comedian Ben Yahr was able to spin straw into gold.
Inside the 25 days that shook the Trump presidency.
"Stardust" flopped hard, but "Selena: The Series" hints at new opportunities for the genre.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
Noel Bowler photographed some of the largest newsrooms across the world, exploring the physical spaces that house our modern press.
Alan van der Merwe is a former racer and F1's Medical Car pilot. His racing background helped him get to Grosjean's horrid Bahrain GP accident in mere seconds.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
It's 2020: Do your museum heists, archeological digs and alchemy tests from home.
I'm just one of the thousands of Americans who have long-term post-COVID symptoms. This crisis won't end with a vaccine.
Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the spider-tailed viper.
Someone almost lost a finger for your lamb chops.
Over a decade after it was first announced, Jay Electronica's "Act II" leaked online. Here's the story behind the leak of a long-fabled rap album.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
We now know a great deal about how the man who's often blamed for the AIDS epidemic saw himself and his community. That's important.
See when you might be able to get a shot.
The world's most sophisticated man shows how he cuts his hair with an As Seen On TV product.
Yes, there was suffering, heartache, and noise. But if you look carefully, this strange year also served up something surprising: reasons to be hopeful. Here are 18 new ideas that just might shape our whole future.
Because we're ready to plan again.
Bella Poarch lip syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" has reigned supreme this year on TikTok, and topped this year's viral charts.
As the pandemic has taken a grip, so have the misinformation spreaders. Here are five ways to spot the holes in their logic.
If you're going out of your way to watch "Home Alone" as a childless adult, you need to have a word with yourself.
It's more "The Office" than "The Devil Wears Prada."