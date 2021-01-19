Man Explains How He Found A Way To Comfortably Retire At The Age Of 39
Tim Stobbs, a married man with two children, decided working until 65 wasn't for him and found a way to save enough money to retire at 39.
A critter is completely blown away by the magic of a trampoline.
Insider News provides much needed context to the different types of symbols and flags that were displayed by the Capitol mob on January 6.
Though it looks easy, the tools and skills needed to carry this out are not common practice.
The Washington Post examined hundreds of videos and photos to reconstruct the events of January 6.
An FBI affidavit, which references this news segment, alleges that 22-year-old Riley June Williams may have taken a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6 with the intent of giving the technology to Russia's foreign intelligence service.
Beyond the press submerge a few glass items into a high pressure chamber and capture the shattering in slow motion.
TikTok is full of dubious personal finance myths. Here are 10 of them, and why you should be wary.
In a new book, Martin Lindstrom makes a case for bringing common sense back into business decisions.
Unless I'm mistaken, that does not resemble a dog in any shape or form.
Here's how to decode what guys mean when they say they like a woman who enjoys outdoors and can keep up with them.
Social media gave the Real Dr. 6ix a stage on which to show off liposuctions and breast lifts. But when cosmetic surgery becomes entertainment, who owns the story?
Apple's wildly popular wireless earpods with built-in active noise-cancelling are on sale at Amazon right now. Grab a pair for $209, and get some peace and quiet working from home.
Anita, a popular Twitch streamer, explains how she deals with having a neurodevelopmental disorder.
Yes, you could have sex in a hot tub. But should you?
According to a Pew Research Center survey, a majority have confidence in Biden to do the right thing in world affairs.
An eminent astrophysicist argues that signs of intelligent extraterrestrial life have appeared in our skies. What's the evidence for his extraordinary claim?
This is the story of a Wikipedia administrator gone mad with 80,000 boob pages — and an unhinged trial that would dictate the site's NSFW future
Sometimes it's "we" and sometimes it's really only "I."
The swimmer won gold medals for his country in Athens and Beijing. Then his patriotism took an ugly turn.
The latest Key & Peele sketch asks what would happen if you mixed the word "leg" with the word "d*ck" in everyday phrases.
Here's the reason why most planes take this flight path.
Experts say an algorithm can't determine whether you can be trusted by analyzing your face or voice. But that's not stopping this company from trying.
A man from British Columbia shows off his home built from recycled timber and it's spectacular.
States are struggling to plan their vaccination programs with just one week's notice for how many doses they'll receive from the federal government. The incoming Biden administration is deciding what to do with this dysfunctional system.
Humans weren't meant to stare at screens.
Former Attorney General William Barr condemned the Capitol riot in an interview with the British program ITV News. It should be noted that while Barr rejected Trump's election fraud claims, he previously made misleading statements about mail-in voting.
The nearly 20-year-old bit — "It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, $10?" — has become a battle cry in the pandemic. The show's creators tell us how Lucille's famous line came to be.
Laura Benanti has portrayed the First Lady for years on The Late Show and delivered her swan song before Joe Biden's inauguration.
An interactive timeline and map of videos of the January 7, 2021 attack on the Capitol taken the social media network Parler.
Behind the scenes at the last inauguration — as remembered by the Obama and Trump aides who were there.
An unsuspecting sanitation engineer sees his life flash before his eyes as his vehicle exploded.
The notorious candle from actress Gwyneth Paltrow exploded in Jody Thompson's living room "and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere."
Twenty years ago, an unproven writer/director made a movie with a scary bunny, time travel and an '80s soundtrack that would at first struggle to make an impact before becoming "everybody's first deep thought."
A curious pit bull is endlessly intrigued by a prairie dog digging a tunnel.
I'm less convinced that this is a problem of information systems and increasingly convinced that this is a problem of power and responsibility.
A recent spate of injuries and deaths reflects growing discontent in China's tech industry.
Instead of a cocktail shaker, bartender and author Jeffrey Morgenthaler uses a blender.
The transfer of families happens in the span of 12 hours on Inauguration Day.
Indian TV journalist Nidhi Razdan alleged a "sophisticated" phishing scam that led her to believe she was a professor at Harvard. Now there's a mystery over why she was targeted.
Some scientists have argued that using the more expensive and slower PCR COVID test might not be the best option for screening a community.
A violent mob, whipped into a frenzy by politicians, tearing apart a town to overthrow the elected government.
Any chance of a normal security environment for the president-elect evaporated during the Capitol siege.
The poblano con queso taco takes less than 10 minutes, is vegetarian as is — allows for meat too — and is quite healthy to boot.
I came to Canada to escape a childhood — and a nation — consumed with lies.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Catalina Herrera, a dog groomer in Burbank, California, said the dog's matting was some of the worst they had ever seen.
All 20+ ingredients in these delectable brown holes, explained (yep, even sodium acid pyrophosphate).
Don't assume you have to quit.
Janice Huff, chief meteorologist at WNBC, dispels the most common weather myths and reminds us that the United States is mainly rural, and the countryside faces the brunt of the dangerous weather.
Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a fierce dissent on the Supreme Court ruling allowing the death penalty in the case of Dustin Higgs.
Trials in Finland and Canada proved that meat alternative burgers can be a huge fast food success. But logistics stand in the way of a wider rollout.
An apple a day keeps the blade doctor away.