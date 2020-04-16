Guy Creates Waves On Frozen Lake By Driving A Four-Wheeler Across It
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
Because we know so little — and have so little faith in our leaders — we are scrambling for some sense of order. That often means leveling judgment on others.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
With social distancing forcing people apart, folks are resorting to other methods to keep their dating life intact.
Despite frivolous distractions like this whole "pandemic" and "global economic shutdown" we all know that the real crisis is the Crisis of Boring Car Colors.
Artifacts show people used the route for 1,000 years — then abandoned it, possibly amid a plague.
When medical experts advised us to wear a face mask during this period, we don't think this is quite what they had in mind.
Costco has long been beloved by employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. But the retailer's decision-making during the coronavirus pandemic has tested their loyalty and compromised their health.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
The studio executives and talent agents responsible for keeping the business part of showbiz beating ever forward against the tide have referred to the worldwide pandemic as "nuclear winter." "Doomsday," even.
Zach and Mark disobey orders from the chef not to fill up on cheese in this hilariously intense short film.
I worked at PetCo for a whole year when I was 17 and one day my shift fatefully overlapped with James Garretson. Yes, he let me pet a lion. Yes, I was stoned the whole time.
Alex Berenson prefers not to be fact-checked.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
Six years after the city of Flint, Michigan, began using a toxic water source that sickened its residents, VICE uncovered payoffs, the silencing of a whistleblower, a shady financial deal, a coverup, and the former governor who presided over it all.
Developing a defense against the virus will depend on how it behaves.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
In yet another win for Albert Einstein's theories, scientists report the first ever detection of "Schwarzschild precession" around a black hole.
In the chaotic effort to obtain supplies, the Trump administration paid $55 million to Panthera Worldwide LLC, a company with no expertise in the world of medical equipment.
The hosts of The King Of Random find out that age-old question: what happens if you put a light bulb in the microwave?
This the only remake of "The Office" we accept.
One of the pioneers of negative pressure rooms explains their design.
She just wants her blanket clean, you know?
In an email, Navy captain blamed himself for not demanding decisive action sooner for crew with coronavirus. His message was later mischaracterized.
At least 1,500 people on the company's cruise ships have been diagnosed with COVID-19, dozens have died, and the lawsuits are just getting started.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
How does the new iPhone SE stack up compared to the others?
Are the huge penises in porn really that big? On Reddit's Measured Pornstars, dick detectives try to calculate the true penis size of male porn stars.
The visual and lifestyle movement is designed to fetishize the wholesome purity of the outdoors.
Mario Lopez is back on campus as Slater, the gym teacher, in the new "Saved By The Bell" reboot, coming later this year.
The CEO of Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group on operating his 15-restaurant group in a new reality
Wall Street is well off its pre-pandemic highs, but it is also showing a guarded optimism about the recovery. Why?
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
The collection includes multiple NASCAR race cars, a Ford GT supercar previously owned by Wayne Gretzky and dozens of highly sought-after classics.
A well-known attorney helped land a $2 billion settlement for Gulf Coast seafood-industry workers after the BP oil spill. But who was he really representing?
Apple's new iPhone SE 2 is dramatically larger than the prior SE and signifies the end of the line for small smartphones.
Five scenarios that show the differences in states' testing algorithms.