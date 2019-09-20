Guy Accidentally Trips While Escaping From A Huge Alligator
"Well, that puts an end to my tarpon fishing."
Oddly enough, the difference lies in what the manager does — not the employee.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
On April 22, two police officers were allegedly in a drag race that ended with one of the cruisers accidentally crashing into the other and wrecking a fence.
Whether it's a cancer diagnosis, the selling of a house, or the death of a grandparent, millennials and Gen Z kids often feel like the last to know.
In Elon Musk, "SNL" got another business tycoon to distract its viewers while it figures out what to do next.
Former Obama speechwriter David Litt turned the tables on Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty during an interview on Monday that was supposed to be about Elon Musk's hosting of "SNL."
Sources tell us that Mulaney, who checked himself into rehab for 60 days late last year after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, asked for a divorce from Tendler three months ago.
Ominous owl sightings have led some paranormal enthusiasts to link the birds with alien abductions and other unexplained phenomena.
"I am empowering you to take ownership of this."
We asked shoppers about pandemic furniture delays. One name kept coming up.
I found something I wasn't expecting on the roof of the world. Everest turned out to be a window on the best of humanity. And the worst.
The demographics data looks different in each state. These are the top 10 states that have the highest percentage of white people.
The triple-masted, 127-meter ship is likely to cost more than $500 million.
Apart from nitrogen and oxygen, what's in the 0.07% of air we breathe?
After the British chefs Nadiya Hussain and Nigella Lawson developed recipes using banana skins, the British cooking public is perplexed.
Increased measurements of neutron activity, a sign of nuclear fission, has scientists worried about what might happen next.
This Tibetan Mastiff seems more like a cuddly bear than a dog.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said in a statement. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."
In a 1995 law, the US promised to pay its land debt to Hawaiians, thousands of whom are waiting for homes. But Congress, including the state's own delegation, voted to give the land to other parties.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
YouTuber Tom Scott takes a deeper look at the infamous "Lego beach" off the coast of Cornwall.
From the inaugural All-Star Game to The Shot by T-Spoon to Say Her Name. Plus, more to look forward to in the next quarter century.
Whether it's a hike you love, your favorite spot at the beach or a drive out to the countryside — here's a selection of things you should carry with you. They'll help you make your trip easier and stress-free.
"Okay, that seem to cut pretty easy. There were a few times it hung up a bit, " said the Lock Picking Lawyer. "But that's not what I would call 'almost impossible to cut.'"
During Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the price of Dogecoin seemed to rise and fall at his every word.
The odds of being attacked by a shark are less than one in 11 million, which makes it nearly impossible to find people to turn to when you become that one. Enter a support group of survivors called the Bite Club — the most exclusive club nobody wants to join.
This video got nominated for Best Music Video in the 2019 New York Teen Indies Awards.
When it comes to milk, there are plenty of reasons you might choose a non-dairy option — but if you're looking for a healthier alternative, plant-based milks aren't necessarily better.
The "Venom" sequel will arrive in theaters on September 24.
Chipotle's contempt for the lives of its workers is appalling, even by fast-food standards. But there's finally some good news: New York City is suing the fast-casual chain for nearly half a billion dollars, for 600,000 separate violations of workers' rights.
Russell J. Ramsland Jr. sold everything from Tex-Mex food to light-therapy technology. Then he sold the story that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
The suspect was eventually arrested in Volusia County, Florida, after an almost surreal pursuit.
These Facebook Groups allow users to exchange goods without paying. Now, it wants to offer the service… but off of Mark Zuckerberg's platforms.
"I said, 'Did you order them? Did you do that?' And he said, 'Yes. Do we need to order more?'"
A fountain of boiling water started gushing from the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, after a pipe burst.
The strange fate of a group of skiers in the Ural Mountains has generated endless speculation.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver explores the discrimination Black people have long faced for their hair, with the episode being capped by a PSA from Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson.
Why are cats always knocking things off tables? Here's the psychology behind this annoying behavior, and how to try and curb it.
Rogen said in a new interview that he has not worked with Franco since the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco came out, and that he has no plans to work with him in the future.
In Aberdeen, Scotland, one clever seagull casually walked in the local co-op, picked out a sandwich and left without ringing it up.
Recent reports indicate that people are moving away from pricey cities like NYC, San Francisco and Chicago to smaller, more budget-friendly cities like Phoenix and Nashville.
And create the vocabulary for an absurd, ingenious art form.
The toilet on a US Navy nuclear submarine is no ordinary toilet, and there are many procedures that come with using it.