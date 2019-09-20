Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

Unseen Photos Of 9/11 Attacks Found In Old Photo Album
'THEY WERE NEVER SCANNED NOR PUBLISHED'
petapixel.com

A few years ago, a man named Liam Enea got his hands on a photo album from his late relative. Inside, he was surprised to discover a trove of never-before-seen photos captured during the infamous September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers in 2001.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x