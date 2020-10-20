👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

KREMLIN DE LA CRÈME

5 diggs gq.com

He was a senior CIA official tasked with getting tough on Russia. Then, one night in Moscow, Marc Polymeropoulos's life changed forever. He says he was hit with a mysterious weapon, joining dozens of American diplomats and spies who believe they've been targeted with this secret device all over the world.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

4 diggs amazon.com

Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample