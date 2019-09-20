Girl Sorely Regrets Accidentally Sealing A Tupperware Too Tight
This is a tragicomedy in 20 seconds.
This is a tragicomedy in 20 seconds.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
This is a tragicomedy in 20 seconds.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
While millions of people struggled to make ends meet, many of the companies hit hardest in 2020 showered their executives with riches.
"Everything is already taken from me, there, on the other side of the barbed wire. All I have is here. Can you understand?! Here! In the Zone! My happiness, my freedom, my dignity — everything's here!"
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Germany was returning to normal last summer. Then COVID-19 cases surged.
When an American blogger controversially dubbed her quick noodle soup recipe "chicken pho," it shone a fresh light on Vietnam's beloved national dish.
A woman had a magical encounter with a deer after the animal followed her for three hours in the middle of the night as she tried to get back home.
Not only can you get incredible battery life, but these affordable buds are also made to stand up to exercise in even the grossest environments.
In 1794, the people of Guadeloupe briefly tasted freedom. A woman named Solitude decided she'd rather die than go back into chains — but her heroism was nearly lost to history.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jack Black is having the time of his life on his Instagram account, one of the best places on the internet.
Everyone from pop stars to metal urchins to avant experimentalists are grappling with the grief and anger that comes with living on a planet careening toward environmental disaster.
Nicaraguan Sign Language is the first language to be developed without the influence of another language. Here's how it came about.
The long read: Moving to Paris in 1992 as a black American kid was totally disorienting. Its underground rap scene became my map to the city, and the soundtrack to my formative years
What the Indigenous-led victory over Keystone XL tells us about the struggle to stop oil pipelines.
Why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be down?
Joe Biden's plan to fix the digital divide is a lot tougher than it looks.
The number of so-called "breakthrough" cases we're seeing is even lower than expected.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Joel Haver makes an astute observation about too many science fiction movies.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow up to 135,000 fans to attend this year's 500—roughly 40 percent of the track's full capacity, but still the largest public event since lockdowns began in March 2020.
Every Thursday, we send out a Digg Picks newsletter that has all of the week's most interesting items. Find out what makes the cut for our own wishlists.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We don't have to bring bags on the bus, or worry about logistics anymore. Just let Amazon Fresh deliver to your doorstep.
For the 20th anniversary of his seminal music video, Fatboy Slim made Christopher Walken's incredible dance moves even more crystal clear.
Everyone who makes content for the internet knows your work will be reshared, aggregated and often stripped of credit. What you don't necessarily expect is that some dumb joke you make will end up on the Twitter page of a guy who was recently the richest person alive.
Auto makers' powerful new all-electric trucks and SUVs are attracting American customers who wouldn't otherwise shop for green machines; 'Tesla to me is a yuppie vehicle'
A gender reveal blast in Kingston, New Hampshire could be felt for miles.
The news cycle may have moved on from the "Ever Given," but the "Ever Given" still hasn't moved on from its holding spot in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the Suez Canal after almost a month.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
As a costume piece, it's highly impractical. And no, it's not the weird breast plate.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
Toronto residents have been advised to shelter in place, under restrictions that rise and fall according to the pandemic, since March 2020, when the coronavirus first reached North America. That long-term lockdown was hard enough on people with means and a roof over their heads.
If you're a "Mortal Kombat" fan, you're going to experience a lot of deja vu when you watch the movie.
The descendants of pets abandoned by those fleeing the Chernobyl disaster are now striking up a curious relationship with humans charged with guarding the contaminated area.
Corn, wheat, soybeans, vegetable oils: A small handful of commodities form the backbone of much of the world's diet and they're dramatically more expensive, flashing alarm signals for global shopping budgets.
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.
This week's characters include a United States Senator making a salty social media post, an NFL team with an ill-advised tweet and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more, from "Mortal Kombat" to Netflix's fantasy series "Shadow and Bone" to Aubrey Plaza's trippy film "Black Bear."
How a golden retriever versus a chihuahua would be like if they were actually people.
Maybe you're familiar with this thing known as Everesting, in which people pick a hill of a certain height and bicycle or run up and down it until they've climbed the equivalent height of Mount Everest.
Just because the web has become more ubiquitous, that doesn't mean it's become better.
Try asking any French-speaking person to say the sentence, "A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around eight o'clock," in French.
Opinions over "Mortal Kombat" have been deeply divided. Here's what the reviewers are saying.
Held mostly in a train station, this year's Academy Awards will be the most unusual ever. Get ready with our guide to the oddest incidents in its 92-year history.
We use this phrase with wanton abandon, but for people outside of the country, it sounds horrifying.