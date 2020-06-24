Guy Is A Genius At Guessing A Location From Google Street View Images. Here Are Some Of His Most Insane Guesses
Just by looking at Google Street View images, he's able to guess a location that's only a mile off from the real answer.
Despite a little frontal damage, and Burberry fragrance residue, this Lamborghini is in shockingly good condition at this salvage yard.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Face coverings are a powerful tool, but health authorities can't simply ignore the reasons some people refuse to use them.
For 40 years, the city's lifeguard corps has been mired in controversy, and for 40 years it's been run by one man: Peter Stein.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
Overflowing hospitals. Widespread corruption. And a chloroquine-obsessed populist in charge.
If you want Alexa to hear you from anywhere in your home, now's the time to buy a smart speaker for every room.
It's the quiet ones you have to watch out for.
The Guinness record was posthumously awarded to Combs, who died during a 522-MPH speed record run attempt in August 2019.
Critics hated "She's The Man." Here's why it's still so relevant.
Astronomers are puzzling over observations that show a black hole smashing into a mystery object of unusual size.
An important theory about those "tainted fast food" hoaxes police seem to love.
An avid whale watcher got the experience of a lifetime when his boat was "high fived" by a passing whale off the coast of Dana Point, California.
For much of the United States, all the coronavirus arrows are pointing in the wrong direction.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday to promote "The Room Where It Happened," his insider account of working in the Trump Administration and Stephen Colbert took him to the woodshed for his blind faith in the president.
A former journalist, equipped with an algorithm and the largest collection of murder records in the country, finds patterns in crime.
A sword-maker delightfully demonstrates how to make a rectangular weapon of mass destruction.
NYC is in Phase Two of reopening, so you can eat and drink outdoors. Here are the best places in the city to take advantage of this newly regained freedom.
Paranoia about secret government plots thrives in times of uncertainty, when strange things happen, and when people are bored. This summer is a trifecta.
It's not every day that you get to hear the sounds a 7-week-old red squirrel makes up close and personal.
He defeated Lynda Bennett, who had backing from President Donald Trump and Mark Meadows.
President Trump's administration is ending its support for 13 coronavirus testing sites across the country at the end of the month, including seven in Texas, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in a number of areas.
The crudest animated show about a bunch of kids comes to HBO Max on Wednesday. To celebrate, we ran through our favorite episodes, from "Fishsticks" to "Casa Bonita" to "Imaginationland" and all points in between.
It really puts your workday to a standstill, having a machine giddily spin circles in wet concrete.
Creative technologist Nicole He has made a step-by-step guide on how to create an SMS bot using Google sheets, web based service Twilio and absolutely no coding.
This tracking shot from the 1927 movie "Wings" is a masterclass in cinematography.
The DayLife Army always seemed like a troll. Then it became a nightmare.
Was Penny Lane named after a notorious slave trader? Recent protests reignited the debate.
This guy sure knows his way around a profane tourism pitch. Warning: there are hunting scenes in the video as well as *a lot* of strong language.
"One hundred days later, I've learned there is nothing 'mild' or predictable about this disease."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a leader for progressives — and they're taking a page from her branding as well.
Neither parties were injured, despite the fact that the Tesla had crashed into the other car at 60 miles per hour.
The Ukrainian International Airlines plane arrived in Toronto after what is usually a routine 10-hour flight. It was a typical commercial aircraft, but airport workers found a shocking scene on board.
The boycott targeted over 20 local businesses which organizers deemed overtly supportive of moving a Confederate monument away from the center of our downtown.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
Public and business bathrooms aren't reliably open or safe from viruses, and people are peeing their pants in public.
Angus MacKenzie dishes on the cars and SUVs that really let him down.
We all scream for ice cream, even bears.
Dion Beary found a way to hilariously channel Bon Iver performing Old Town Road.
We asked Ivvet Modinou about the underwater creature that shares her name: P. modinouae.
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
The state of Rhode Island is moving to change its official name — "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations" — due to its connection to slavery.
The breakout song from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park" movie took center stage at the 2000 Academy Awards. Twenty years later, it remains a declaration of the duo's ethos — and a prism into their complicated legacy.
The comedy god has had a string of duds, from the gay panic-y "Get Hard" to "Daddy's Home 2" with Mel Gibson. His latest Netflix film, "Eurovision Song Contest," isn't any better.