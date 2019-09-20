Let Gallagher Introduce You To His Sledge-O-Matic
Comedian Gallagher has passed away, and we'll always remember him for his giant couch and smashing food with hammers.
The question essentially was: can you remember Ketanji Brown Jackson's name, and not a single person buzzed in.
Like a fried Oreo or Mars bar, but memes.
Allen Pan sees how a snake will react when it realizes it can suddenly walk.
The wireless industry is rolling out thousands of new transmitters amid a growing body of research that calls cellphone safety into question. Federal regulators say there's nothing to worry about — even as they rely on standards established in 1996.
The comedian will be joined by Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli of Black Star.
"Good riddance."
For nearly three decades, voiceover actor Kevin Conroy has been the voice of (animated) Batman. He has voiced almost every iteration of the character in cartoons, animated movies and video games.
I drove the all-electric BYD Atto 3. It was just as good as some American EVs — if not better.
The verified Rudy Giuliani parody account @RudyGiulaniESQ tweeted "I'd like to announce I shidded" before being suspended.
This four-part prequel series is set 1200 years before the time of Geralt and Ciri. It premieres on Netflix on December 25.
It's a hell of a lot of work, but the result is beautiful.
Bankman-Fried steps down as chief executive officer of FTX.
The record-breaking former Twitch streamer has been inundated with DMs from users who paid to have their messages seen.
Thomas was only paid $2,600 when he guest starred on "Seinfeld" and played the iconic role of Yev Kassem, the Soup Nazi. Here's how much Thomas has made since then on residuals and Cameo appearances.
One of the, perhaps the, defining actors to step into the mantle of the Dark Knight has passed away at the age of 66.
Donald Glover's small-screen opus has come to an end. Re-live its excellence with our ranking of every "Atlanta" episode.
Nick Kroll did a show-and-tell for GQ about the things he can't live without. It's a weird list, but we respect it.
This week we've also got a brewery that took a misguided stand, a Christian who takes his family to Hooters, a man practicing "political celibacy" by not voting and a crypto guy who really f*cked up.
Food Insider visited a mega kitchen at the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Bangalore to see how cooks 75,000 meals in under four hours.
The number of kids dealing with long covid is hard to pin down. But the sheer number of initial infections in kids means that many likely face lingering symptoms — yet few areas have facilities equipped to offer adequate care.
This feature length documentary about the strangest year in Michael Jordan's life chronicles him purchasing the Charlotte Bobcats, and also playing a lot of golf.
It's impossible to think about Aaron Carter without considering the role childhood fame played in his tragic life and too-early death.
Casual trafficking, calls to parents, misleading ads: even with global pressure, recruitment is rife.
This comes from the ending of the finale to Carl Sagan's legendary series about space, time and our future.
"Happy Veterans Day" might not be the thing war veterans want to hear. Here's what to say instead.
With over 200 brands in its portfolio, the Coke isn't even the Coca-Cola company's most successful product. Here's how the it turned into a global beverage juggernaut.
Mythology came long ago for the celebrated writer; now it's coming for her belongings.
The new work of art includes 125,284 names.
The refs got a call wrong twice, used replay to check themselves, and still could not get it right. A shame.
In the latest reverberation from the Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy, Nike co-founder and biggest stockholder Phil Knight told CNBC that the long time relationship between them is done.
Twitter owner Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he is not sure how much run rate the company has and that bankruptcy is not out of the question, the Managing Editor of tech newsletter Platformer tweeted.
Nerdwriter deconstructs Henry Fuseli's iconic "The Nightmare," an oil on canvas painting that's in the Detroit Institute of Arts.
This TikTok assumes you're either really into business, or women. Or the show "Mad Men" which has both.
Experience the voice you know, and discover the story you haven't heard, when this music biopic comes to theaters this Christmas.
"It's time to fall in love and just settle down," Jesse Watters told women. "Guys, go put a ring on it."
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant approached Mayor Wayman Newton after a Monday night city council meeting in a parking lot.
James Corden, who's had a rough last few months, kicked it back on "Hot Ones" and discussed memorable moments from his career while tearing up from the hot sauce — not nostalgia.
NASA likely to begin inspections of the rocket and spacecraft later today.
Free AI software is primed to strip away the control of studios and actors who appear in films.