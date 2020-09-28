Here's The Fastest Way To Cool Down A Car In 100°F Weather
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
Sohla El-Waylly valiantly whips up a 7-course tasting menu made from convenience store staples.
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
"The trailer was way too top-heavy with a hummer on the top and the driver took the bypass going to[o] fast."
Superstar Dwayne Johnson explains his endorsement and speaks with Harris and Biden about what to expect in the upcoming election.
"The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future, and if things seem hopeless right now, it's because, to be completely honest, they basically are."
Brent Underwood moved to the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo in March because of the pandemic, but he's since made Cerro Gordo his home.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
King Rama X turned his royal consorts into a militarized force and fled the country for Germany. But in the midst of a pandemic and intensifying unrest at home, how long can pleasure win out?
Having obtained more than 20 years' worth of the president's tax information, the New York Times published on Sunday a bombshell report revealing persistent losses and decades of tax avoidance. Here are the key facts and figures from the report.
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
When the real estate agent heard that the house was "wallpapered in beer cans," she didn't realize how literal that description would be.
Since the pandemic officially began in March, we've been told staying home is the best way to avoid catching COVID-19. And it is. But life in confinement can cause physical ailments on its own.
Regardless of whether or not the shark in the water is actually a basking shark, a plankton-eating shark species unlikely to harm humans, this still seems like a bad idea.
There are understandable tendencies to regard today's political chatter about the middle class as mere boilerplate, or as describing a vessel into which liberal.
The 2020 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.
He had us at "Uh, hello, hi."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
How a benefit for the working poor was turned against them.
With the right soundtrack, this could be an horror film.
While zombie movies are exercises in imagination, eco-apocalypse films get at a reality that's all too possible.
That's quite an 180.
With ATM shutting down and customers embracing contactless, the elderly are left shielding and searching for notes.
"The trailer was way too top-heavy with a hummer on the top and the driver took the bypass going to[o] fast."
For one thing, it is not nearly as newfangled as you probably imagine.
It's important to know how to classify your Pizzagates and your theories of JFK's assassination.
It seems like cancer would be the leading cause just going off general news. This is certainly true up to a certain age, but get past that and your heart can only keep going for so long.
Private investigators have been touted as an antidote to corruption and a force for transparency. But they've also become another weapon in the hands of corporate interests.
While sentiment analysis is far from perfect, it manages to distill meaning from huge amounts of data — and could one day even monitor mental health.
Newton's first law dictates that every object will remain in uniform motion unless it's compelled to change its state by the action of an external force.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday following reports of a suicide attempt at his Florida home.
"Are you the only Black woman Trump's ever kissed?"
"The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future, and if things seem hopeless right now, it's because, to be completely honest, they basically are."
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
Brent Underwood moved to the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo in March because of the pandemic, but he's since made Cerro Gordo his home.
Watch breathtaking footage, including POV shots, from YouTuber BNT as he scales one of the French capital's tallest buildings.
For much of World War I, the weather across Europe was unrelentingly foul. The reason for these conditions may be a rare climate anomaly that persisted for six years.
Her methods are… unorthodox, to say the least.
Lars Ulrich runs though his take on Metallica's most underrated, S&M2 and what makes a good rock drummer.
Sounds in the air can only travel a certain distance, but here's why sounds travel much further in the ocean.
This was… quite a turn of events.
The Times obtained Donald Trump's tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
Sohla El-Waylly valiantly whips up a 7-course tasting menu made from convenience store staples.
Even though Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman's right to choose to have an abortion, there's a law that has made it difficult for poor women from obtaining them.
We should all aspire to reach the level of enlightenment shown here by TikTok user @420doggface208.
What better way to honor the notoriously obsessive director than by obsessively organizing all of his movies, music videos and commercials?
There was no bigger influence on guy culture than Dane Cook, the king of obnoxious bro comedy. But his hard fall from grace was anything but a failure.
"It looks like football training, but in suits."
Landlords increasingly use screening services to weed out renters. Advocates say both landlords and the algorithms should be accountable when things go wrong.
The Dubai Creek Tower was set to become the tallest manmade structure ever built. What happened?
What makes good or bad design happen anywhere depends on who has the most power.