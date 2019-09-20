Extremely Dedicated Traveler Goes On A Quest To Find The World's Most Remote Pub
An absolute mad lad makes a three-day journey to the Old Forge in Inverie. It's a good idea to check their hours before making the commitment though.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The noisier our digital lives get, the more popular the humble newsletter becomes.
The one thing Americans can all agree on is we need to upgrade our failing infrastructure. Here's where the just passed infrastructure bill is allocating money.
The actor, who said he's vaccinated, wants "to find out more information."
After years on the run, the Mystery Monkey was caught in St. Petersburg. Now, years later, where is he?
Belle Delphine once captivated a wide audience of lascivious teenagers and older men who actually paid money for her bathwater. Then she turned her back on the two core things that piqued people's curiosity.
Tom Hanks was asked by Bill Simmons to rank his favorite movies on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" — and it turns out "Forrest Gump" isn't one of them.
The list of books includes several well-known novels, including "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky.
A hacker exposed personal information for millions of Robinhood users.
"Each of my posts is an attempt to explore passing thoughts and ideas more deeply."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished prosecutor Thomas Binger's cross-examination of Kyle Rittenhouse after a line of questioning rubbed him the wrong way.
Who knew there were such passions around falling back and springing forward?
Or: Do rich people feel?
If you're an American who's trying to fake a British accent, you should be mindful of this tell that might give you away.
Local artist Elizabeth Shen put a painting of breasts in Unity Park, hoping to spark curiosity. But the next day, someone made off with the painting. She hopes whoever took it will return it.
Paramedics debunk some frequently cited myths when applying first aid and a few of them might surprise you.
The move is part of a wider swath of laws designed to help remote workers.
Josh Hawley has found a new front in the ongoing culture war. Unfortunately for him, Congress, the White House and the Pentagon all have a different idea.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Rivian's stocks reached new heights after debuting on Wall Street, taking the Amazon and Ford backed automaker's estimated raise to $11.9 billion.
Reporter Victoria Bekiempis made sure to check in with Jay-Z if he had one small weight lifted off his shoulders after he was found not liable to pay millions in damages to Parlux Fragrances LLC for lost profits.
We all have have that one friend who never stops balling out. So if you're shopping for someone fresh to death, these are what you need to get.
According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked the most livable city in the world this year.
You would think that the answer would be more intuitive, but it's actually very much not so.
Sure, you could just look at your phone, but what fun is that? This clever clock tells time with quotes from some of the best novels ever written.
Middle management has always been tough. But the young workers filling these roles today face a unique set of circumstances that make burnout more likely. What next?
TikToker @DJSugue provided a day in the life with this eye-popping time-lapse video showing the fascinating way he neatly organizes luggage in the baggage hull of a plane.
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
It seems like the doctors were just at Theranos for show.
Someone unearthed this old "Funny or Die" skit and for any fans of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, the suspense will truly delight them.
I want to stop, but I'm terrified coming clean now will break him.
Cinematographer Dustin Farrell hopped on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and recorded Major Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson demonstrating an F-22 Raptor test flight in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1,000 FPS.
For nearly 200 years, San Francisco has been the last stop of petty thieves, con artists and killers. Iva Kroeger was all three.
Orlando, Florida, has become the epicenter of America's housing crisis.
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as he describes getting "cornered" in a parking lot on the night he shot two people to death.
'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives, to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.
A lobsterman made the catch of a lifetime off the coast of Maine. Bill Coppersmith trapped a one in 100-million iridescent lobster, also known as a "cotton candy" lobster.
The best Thanksgiving turkey might be the one you can get.
A Swiss studio designed the Babyn Yar Synagogue to open and close just like a book.
Emerald Robinson was banned for posting COVID-19 misinformation hours after her last suspension was lifted.
In recent movies like "Finch," Tom Hanks' once-genial everyman doesn't have much use for humanity.
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan once quipped, "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." Jimmy Kimmel broke the news to her that she actually is going to jail.
This space heater has over 20,000 user reviews and an impressive 4.5-star average rating. Better yet, it's less than 30 bucks right now.
The newly minted undisputed champion reveals his travel-kit essentials, invites Tiger Woods for a round of golf and gives props to the team that made him world champ.
"Defendant Chansley's now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot," prosecutors said.