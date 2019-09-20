Everything You Need To Know About Recent Crypto Bust FTX's Legal Woes
LegalEagle's Devin Stone has all the details about how FTX went belly up.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone has all the details about how FTX went belly up.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny asked to write him an acceptance speech if he promised to read it in his "goofy Southern accent" — and Sandman agreed.
We rounded up some of the best Spotify Wrapped results on Twitter, and also a bunch of great jokes about them. Enjoy.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone has all the details about how FTX went belly up.
Protests are disrupting the supply of iPhones, forcing the company to rethink using China as a manufacturing hub.
Higher mortgage rates mean pricier monthly payments for homebuyers, which offset any affordability gained from declining property prices.
Plaza weighed in on a bunch of topics, including what order you should watch her films in, what Michael Caine taught her about acting and why she wants to be the next Joker in a Batman film.
"Avatar" became famous for its revolutionary filmmaking technology, but as its first epic sequel approaches cinema, we learn there's more to it than expensive CGI.
Don't sleep on a discount this big. Elm Sleep's hybrid mattresses are getting big price cuts through November 30. Plus, you'll get two of their resort pillows for free.
Clif Bars are on the shelf at nearly every checkout aisle, but are they as healthy as they claim to be?
From a modern minimal take to some more classic renditions, here's what 743 Evergreen Terrace would have looked like in an alternate universe (that is, the UK).
Scream therapy is on the rise — but what is it exactly, and does it really work?
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Franz von Holzhausen has been Tesla's Chief Designer since 2008, when Elon Musk hired him from Mazda. After completing 15 years in the role, he looked back at memorable moments and revealed what working with Musk is like.
"She always gets her way."
Marty wanted his actors to be from England, so Moretz and her family came up with a bit to trick him.
The proud American taxpayer deserves better.
"Surely this is the cursed desk of a madman?"
Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, reckons he can double his $500 million wealth.
This map highlights the regions responsible for the highest CO₂ emissions worldwide.
High-ranking members of Europe's preeminent central bank said that trading the world's most-used cryptocurrency is more like gambling.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's how a man named Harry Beck redesigned the London tube map and changed the city's trajectory forever.
This neon green gadget will come in extremely useful in the case of an accident. It can cut through seat belts and break through windows — allowing for a quick escape.
Based on the Chevrolet 3100 from the late 40s, this is actually a wonderful electric vehicle fit for modern realities.
It's an "extremely rare phenomenon" that sheds light on black hole mysteries.
Nintendo's classic game franchise gets its silver screen adaptation as Bowser (Jack Black) attempts to takeover the kingdom. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and others including Keegan-Michael Key and more.
Arizona's secretary of state has sued Republican Cochise county officials after they missed the deadline to approve the 2022 midterm election results.
Acclaimed novelist Dana Spiotta offers a meditation on the late icon's complicated relationship with his own celebrity in this excerpt from a new collection of Cobain interviews.
Millennials saw the largest increases in homeownership of their lifetimes between 2019 and 2021, according to a Washington Post analysis of new Census Bureau data.
Whoopi Goldberg designed holiday-themed pet sweaters for Nordstrom. Here they are, modelled by two extremely cute pups.
It was the highest-grossing film in history, but for years it was remembered mainly for having been forgotten. Why?
"Look, as an institutionalist who recognizes the power of incrementalism in the slow but steady march to equality, I'm used to seeing the forest for the trees. But the more I focus on the trees that make up this act, the more my joy diminishes."
Musk's management strategies at Twitter have caused considerable controversy — but according to his ex-employees, these methods are nothing new.
As "The White Lotus" heats up, we take a look back at our favorite deadpan actor's best bits.
People who haven't met him think he's a hot commodity. People who have met him aren't so sure.
No, we didn't know that was a thing either.
It follows a string of criminal scandals involving monks in Thailand, where authorities are reporting record-breaking quantities of synthetic drugs.
"Bare with me as I present to you my well-rounded argument as to why there's so many butts on this cheeky show. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)"
The spiritual successor to "That '70s Show," Netflix's new "That '90s Show" will feature familiar guest stars as a new generation discovers the basement.
A survivor of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, filed a lawsuit accusing the company of being negligent by continuing to employ the gunman.
Guardian writers look back at the platform's triumphs and pitfalls as the service faces an uncertain future.
Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in "The Office", discusses one of the show's most iconic scenes — and shares a never-before-told secret about the chili pot.
Militia leader Stewart Rhodes could face two decades in prison. It took his son years to escape him.
We unironically and apologetically love Bob Ross. Watching a chill dude make cool art is one of the greatest premises ever aired on TV.
Vinheteiro shows off some ridiculous harpsichord skills.
Photographer Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen spent a year documenting the exploits of teens at one of Denmark's popular "efterskoler" residential schools.
Seen and loved "Bones and All"? There's plenty more grisly movie gore out there.