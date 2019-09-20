Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen And Moses Ingram Answer Seven 'Star Wars' Questions And Come Dangerously Close To Revealing A Spoiler
Vanity Fair gave several "Star Wars" cast members questions about the series and it was a pure delight for fans.
Comedian Bill Burr explains how the emergency was over before he was even able to evacuate the building.
If you were thrilled or even underwhelmed by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Den of Geek has some movies that will make excellent follow-ups to Marvel's latest MCU entry.
"It's an inoculation to the real things that are going to happen," Ricky Gervais told Stephen Colbert.
If you give women microloans to "start a small business," many of them will sign up for MLMs selling cosmetics and weight loss products.
Samuel Habib, a 21-year-old filmmaker, reveals what life is like as an adult with a disability in a world built for abled people.
"His 'jokes' tell a different story."
The B1M explores how Toronto is becoming the Manhattan of Canada with their new supertall skyscrapers under construction.
From elbow grease and chemicals to some expensive laser treatment, here's how to remove rust on a $1 or $50,000 budget.
The reality show arch-villain has launched a crypto real estate company with her husband.
Hunter Read left his job to pursue his passion for glass art and craft artsy marbles. It has long hours and is physically demanding. But he loves it.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Jomboy explains how St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina saw the San Francisco Giants discuss a play in plain sight and figured out how to use it to his team's advantage.
Stephen Colbert can't believe the weird thing that Dr. Oz promised Pennsylvania voters if they elected him to the United States Senate.
Much of the media need to relearn how to cover collisions — especially when the victims are on foot.
She first gained fame as a child actor. The writer and director has been confronting the traumas of these early experiences ever since
UC-Berkeley's Nicholas Weaver exposes the fundamental problem with cryptocurrency in an hour-long lecture.
As COVID numbers tick up, hospitals are supposed to be ready to jump in as needed. Only, they never really had a reprieve.
An anonymous Redditor asked if she overreacted after storming out of the airport after finding out her husband had secretly invited his mom on a trip that was supposed to just be the two of them — after she repeatedly told her not to come.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The pontiff, who was filmed schmoozing with well-wishers in St. Peter's Square, had some cheeky advice for several newly-ordained Mexican priests.
Even though Airbnb's listings count has dipped this year.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Siberian woman Kiun B. explains how Yakutia, Russia hunkers down for the coldest winter on Earth.
Chad Smith, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Matt Cameron, from Pearl Jam, have apologized to Taylor Hawkins's family and Foo Fighter members for their quotes used in a recent Rolling Stone article about Hawkins.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Here's how Russia became the world's largest gas exporter, and why Germany — the EU's largest economy — still pays Russia €220M a day for gas to power the nation.
Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, faces life in jail for admitting to shoot a 62-year-old man in the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin said it was unaware, and Moscow denies that its troop target civilians.
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
Podcast host Joe Rogan's reality came crashing down when he momentarily bought a fake news story about the Australian government passing a bill "that would outlaw you growing your own food," according to him. The story was a hoax, and was confirmed as fake news by authorities to The Guardian.
Here's what to know if you test positive for the virus, from a health expert.
In the first trailer for the long-anticipated Disney+ She-Hulk series, Marvel gives us a first official look at Tatiana Maslany's lawyer-turned-green-crime-fighter.
The video game industry's clumsy flirtation with Web3 doesn't feel like it has actual players in mind.
This week, we are once again going insane. Please join us.
This store, located 400 feet up a mountain in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan, has supplies for climbers.
Some customers allege they never received their beef bundles from Good Ranchers, which may cost hundreds of dollars
Amazon is discounting this powerful 13-inch touchscreen tablet-laptop hybrid by $260 today.
Nina Jankowicz was the subject of online attacks from the moment she was named head of the newly created Disinformation Governance Board. Three weeks later, the Department of Homeland Security said the board's work would be "paused."
Kentucky Derby long shot winner Rich Strike won't be in the Preakness, but his backstory might help critics understand why.
How unhealthy levels of car noise has made living in many cities dangerous.
The Buffalo shooter talked up birth rates and demographic shifts as key indicators of the "replacement" of whites in America.
The late night host played an uncomfortable supercut of all the times Tucker Carlson promoted great replacement theory on his show.
For five weeks, I have read the texts, heard the fights, and seen inside the homes of two people I have never met.
This dizzying explanation for how the Earth is hurling through the universe will make you reach for the Dramamine.
Sweden and Finland have officially applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is against NATO expanding towards it.
The fires created dramatic and dangerous backdrops in TikTok videos in Pakistan, which is going through a record-breaking heatwave.