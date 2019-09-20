Everything You Need To Know About How Samsung Is Throttling The Performance Of The Apps On Its Phones
How the Samsung GOS scandal could change the way you think about your next phone purchase.
How the Samsung GOS scandal could change the way you think about your next phone purchase.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Slow Mo Guys take aim at Newton's cradle and fire a pellet at it to see how crazy things get, and capture it at 4,000 times slower than the human eye.
Facebook's parent company Meta is paying a lot of money to a Republican consulting firm to malign TikTok.
How the Samsung GOS scandal could change the way you think about your next phone purchase.
Last year, Jorts (and his tortoiseshell friend Jean) became internet sensations. Now he's championing workers' rights to 162,000 Twitter followers.
Some parents see "sleep training" as the key to a good night's rest. Others argue that it's distressing for babies. What do scientists say about its risks and benefits?
Here's how Tori Boggs became so darn good at jump rope and how she plans to take it to the next level.
Ginni Thomas's texts offer a window into a dark and conspiratorial mindset.
A new study shows the risks that can come from research into AI and biology.
A woman realized something was wrong when her credit card was being declined.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
"Everyone was saying 'good day' to my friend and I thought he was just a manager or something. Apparently, he's the owner."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Even the world's best players get distracted, especially when there are lasers in your face.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Jimmy Kimmel observes that a guest on Fox News stretched the bounds of credulity to suggest the Will Smith slap was staged. "Will Smith destroys his reputation the night he won the Oscar so Chris Rock and Kevin Hart can sell concert tickets?" he asked.
Climate change is making landslides more likely.
Americans who rarely, if ever, smoked marijuana before the pandemic now say they're turning to weed to help them cope.
All-round sport enthusiast Kieran Brown knows how to find new sports and get good at them quick. Here's how well he did with cycle ball, one of the toughest games out there.
Even when they're utterly forgotten, gardens can be surprisingly resilient.
Partying in the era of Instagram can be dangerous. Ask any oligarch.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Stephen Colbert had a hilariously NSFW take on Madison Cawthorn's claim that he's been invited to orgies by his colleagues.
Crime, "unruly passenger" incidents and other types of strange behavior have all soared recently. Why?
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
When the Raiders' Henry Ruggs III drove 127 mph into a stranger's car, a man living in a nearby garage rushed into the fire. What happened next haunts him to this day.
Bloomberg's Kit Chellel and Wojciech Moskwa placed tiny digital trackers inside three used plastic items and tracked their journey. It was an eye-opener.
The Evo Shaver 2.0 is less than three inches tall, lasts about a month on a single charge and plugs in over USB-C.
A city on the East coast has shoved the Bay Area out of the top ten most expensive rental markets and we've already reached record growth pace this year.
Here are all the brands that flamboyantly target men in the most heavy-handed way possible.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
How can grammy voters decide what the best song of the year is when the nominees are so radically different?
Meet the six-minute burger grilled by robotic hands in a mall.
Could Will Smith still be prosecuted for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars?
A24's latest film, "X," proves Hollywood is still obsessed with portraying the older woman as a monstrous hag.
Director Jonathan Griffith hung out with the world's foremost free soloist, literally, while filming "Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR."
Another classic "Antiques Roadshow" episode that has a Picasso plate, a Dali that was hiding in someone's basement, a couple of $30 thrift shop pickups now worth a couple of thousands and much more.
A conversation with Malika Andrews, Jenny Taft and Colleen Wolfe.
Cute aggression is a term that describes a fleeting thought or urge to squeeze, bite or crush cute things. Is it healthy in relationships?
Paul Rudd paid Conan O'Brien a visit on his podcast and couldn't help himself from unleashing this prank on the talk show host.
If you haven't yet, you should try these Discord bots in your server.
Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by overtaking Ferrari's Charles Leclerc towards the end with this exciting duel.
Another streamer enters the space.
In honor of Women's History Month, artists discussed their most challenging images — from the personal to the political.
The country's crypto art 'museum' will help fund its war effort and combat Russian misinformation.
Jim Carrey got serious with CBS News's Gayle King about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying the actor should have been arrested.
Methane is a potential sign of life that the James Webb Space Telescope can readily detect on other worlds, reports a new study.
Senpai Kai says that the process is "pretty impractical and wasteful" to be done regularly at home, but is the expected standard in Michelin star kitchens.