Everything Wrong With 'CinemaSins' In Less Than 27 Minutes
How CinemaSins has made us more cynical about the way we watch movies.
YouTuber ReportOfTheWeek has a joie de vivre for fast food unlike anyone else so you have to really mess up to make him regret something. Unfortunately, KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets has failed spectacularly.
And what it finally took for the platform to ban him.
A prominent figure of the 'hot tub meta' puts on a master class in literally owning your brand.
Since a video of him using the n-word surfaced a year ago, Wallen's profitability has skyrocketed.
Investors are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy virtual land in Decentraland.
Has reality caught up to the "Murder Police"?
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
"You could say a new force awakened within me."
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
All 60 suckers who plopped down nearly $4 million are affected by the recall.
Donald Trump cut an interview short after NPR's Steve Inskeep repeatedly grilled him about his contention that the election was stolen.
Experts want to end the spread of misinformation on Spotify because the platform currently has no fact-checking policy in place for its creators.
"Lmao, so many toys around and he finds joy in a BRICK."
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
There is something intensely mesmerizing about watching this baby doll riding a moped repeatedly falling down stairs and getting back up.
The 22-year-old actor documented his audition process for the world to see and became a star along the way.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Sierra Leone's man between the sticks Mohamed N Kamara is a young phenom who showed out in the recent African Cup of Nations match against Algeria which earned him the top individual match honor.
The development suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting the Florida Republican.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
"If there's one thing out there more contagious than COVID, it's stupid," Colbert quipped.
Home to most of the world's tallest buildings, China announced it was banning the construction of new super skyscrapers. Here's why the age of skyscrapers in China has come to an end.
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us.
Frank Pellegrino Jr. from the legendary New York City food establishment Rao's shows how to make his grandma's world famous red Sunday gravy at home.
New model suggests a big impact roiled the Moon's interior, altered its volcanism.
Matt Damon was hoping our reaction to his Crypto.com commercial was more like this.
No, doctors were not vibrating women patients to cure diseases.
Edison's bizarre soup-based technique for screening job candidates illustrates an essential truth about effective interviewing.
German track and field athlete Uwe Hohn's javelin throw world record of 104.80 is something of legend, an improvement of a whopping 5.08 from the previous holder. And since they completely redesigned javelins since his throw, his record is essentially cased in stone.
The New York Times credits the "Fixer Upper" star for this transcendent peanut butter and chocolate combination, but both the comment section and Gaines herself say otherwise.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made a comment last week that enraged the disability community. But advocates say the agency has a habit of dismissing the most vulnerable
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
The cult slasher franchise "Scream" was rebooted after 11 long years. Does the '90s classic hold up, or are we done with the meta-horror humor it's always delivered?
The daughter of late actor Robin Williams took to social media to give fans of the recently deceased comic Bob Saget a pointer in how to respect the "Full House" star's grieving family.
Here's a mesmerizing video of a man building a earth hut, grass roof and fireplace out of clay,
This week, in the words of both Dolly Parton and @sharjilrasool, we're all worKN95, and it's cleary taking its toll on our sanity.
Although the curry-spiced stew, porc-colombo, is the national dish of Guadeloupe, it's the humble bokit that has captured the hearts of the Caribbean archipelago.
Trevor Jacob claims he had to ditch his plane but a pilot retraced his route and reveals that he was clearly in reach of Santa Ynez Airport
Djokovic admitted meeting a journalist for an in-person interview last month despite testing positive for COVID the day before.
Do you want to know what you'll get for Christmas? A movie spoiler? When you'll die? The study of deliberate ignorance reveals the topics people want to remain in the dark about.