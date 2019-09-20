Wake Up Babe, New Super-Creepy Humanoid Robot Just Dropped
Engineered Arts debut "Ameca," their most advanced humanoid robot that will be unleashed during CES 2022.
Engineered Arts debut "Ameca," their most advanced humanoid robot that will be unleashed during CES 2022.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Ian Nepomniachtchi makes an ill-advised move that completely flummoxes Magnus Carlsen.
The SpaceX billionaire has found himself immortalized in song by his ex, Grimes. It may be unflattering, but given the kind of insults he often doles out, he's getting off lightly
Engineered Arts debut "Ameca," their most advanced humanoid robot that will be unleashed during CES 2022.
Two doses of a vaccine may not be enough to protect you against the Omicron variant, but a booster can likely help.
"Sex and the City" found me as a high-school virgin, and I clung to it like a staticky skirt on tights.
Someone unearthed this 1969 interview where New York Times war correspondent Gloria Emerson told John Lennon his anti-war efforts were "self-aggrandizing."
This week, we have no money but we're still getting into the Christmas spirit. Enjoy.
Depending on where you are, you should still be able to get Apple's high-end wireless earbuds shipped with plenty of time to wrap 'em.
Andrew Yang was the front runner for New York City mayor for months and then, it all came crashing down. Here's how his stunning rise and fall came about.
Scorpions? Bees? Mosquitoes? Which army of insects is most likely to kill me?
Amid a growing furor over critical race theory, Matthew Hawn told his high school students in rural Kingsport, Tenn., that White privilege is 'a fact'
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Michael Edwards recut "Terminator 2" into a trailer that did the actual movie justice.
We got out a ruler and visited New York City bagel establishments to see whether they are overdoing the amount of cream cheese on each bagel.
A deep dive into the "South Park" episode often considered by critics to be one of the best.
You apply for a job — only for it to go to an internal candidate. Were you wasting your time all along?
In 2001, newly minted Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh gathered up some of the biggest names in Hollywood and pulled off a heist movie for the ages.
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
Someone in the writer's room of "Animaniacs" really does not like "The Big Bang Theory," as the kids show goes scorched earth on the popular sitcom.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
America's Test Kitchen shares an exquisite recipe for Beef Wellington, from Cook's Illustrated Associate Editor Steve Dunn, that will drastically elevate your holiday season.
Grimes let us know she appreciates nuclear power in a video with TikTok nuke influencer Isodope.
On Wednesday, December 8, you can save 15 percent on the entire Free Fly site when you use promo code ROUNDUP at checkout.
Thoroughbred horses, auto racing, massive ranches, luxury hotels. The hobbies and side businesses of the ultrawealthy create huge write-offs that can let them get away with paying little or no income tax for as much as a decade at a time.
Using data from the CDC, Reddit user jcceagle created a video chart to track the death rates per 100,000 people for the unvaccinated, those who got Pfizer, those who got Moderna and those who got J&J.
Need a nice selection of small gifts to round out your gift-giving? Huckberry has some of the best stocking stuffers we've ever seen.
Both sides are lawyering up and issuing dueling statements, as the former host's past comes under renewed scrutiny. CNN also needs to fill a gaping prime-time hole. Don't count on Jake Tapper.
It's not paranoid if they're really spying on you.
Place an order on Huckberry from December 7-12 that's at least $75, and you'll be entered to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 60 and thousands of dollars worth of gear.
The actor and occasional DJ sits down with his longtime friend Alvin, a chef, and the duo take a culinary tour of LA's underrated burger gems; on a budget.
Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine may not provide sufficient antibodies against the new variant, the company said.
Here's the story of how Nintendo went nuclear on a gamer who made the mistake of uploading his copy of a new game to the internet.
Celia Johnson, a retired social worker in her mid-70s, can still vividly describe childhood trips to the slender, sandy beach in Boca Chica Village, Texas.
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards celebrate our four-legged friends in efforts to "encourage people to start supporting small grassroots animal welfare charities."
Joe Rogan claims big pharma is holding back monoclonal antibodies to make money off vaccines. Here's why this theory makes no sense.
The Subaru Forester has the lowest annual premium, but is just $12 cheaper than a Dodge Grand Caravan.
A tiny porpoise called the vaquita has polarized a Mexican fishing town. The species is fighting for its life.
Take it from Pennsylvania native and home cook extraordinaire Ethan Chlebowski — he knows a thing or two about sandwiches.
The Houston rapper has denied legal liability in the events that led to 10 deaths.
The Biden administration on Thursday rejected demands for a binding international agreement banning or tightly regulating the use of so-called killer robots, autonomous weapons that campaigners fear will make war more deadly and entrench a global norm of "digital dehumanization."
An ingenious design at this Swiss resort allows this ski lift to make turns to the left and the right.
This kid looks like he's having the time of his life at this arcade in 1991.
Some survivors are challenging the conventional wisdom about how to stay safe online.
A chain reaction crash that took place on the southbound 110 freeway in South Los Angeles reveals everything wrong with the way Americans drive.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
Inside ALEC's new campaign to push anti-climate legislation across the country