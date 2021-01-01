Dwight Schrute Discovers A Glitch In The Matrix In This Never-Before-Seen Cold Open For 'The Office'
To commemorate "The Office" moving to Peacock, NBC released a never-before-seen cold open from the show.
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
Some people were astounded by the trippy virtual light show, while others were totally confused.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Carried away by love — for risk and for each other — two of the world's best free divers went to the limits of their sport.
Your parents' good intentions might have undermined your confidence - but you can do something about it.
Andy Cohen channels the frustrations of many New Yorkers during CNN's New Year's show while Anderson Cooper looked on.
The first two seasons of "The Office" will be available to stream for free on Peacock. Season 3-9 will only be available to subscribers, with either the $4.99 ad-supported subscription or the $9.99 ad-free version.
Jesse Metcalfe's ass in a red lace thong. That's it. That's the piece.
In these unprecedented times, safety videos are going in unprecedented directions as well.
Almost a millennium ago, a major upheaval occurred in Earth's atmosphere: a giant cloud of sulphur-rich particles flowed throughout the stratosphere, turning skies dark for months or even years, before ultimately falling down to Earth.
Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' proved a constant through the unpredictable and stressful 2020.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
We'll soon see the most women ever in the House of Representatives, including the largest number of female Republicans. And the new members have a lot to say.
This is less of a sign and more of an exam question, honestly.
The Senate majority leader, seen as a key obstacle to COVID stimulus checks, is getting flooded with requests online.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
As the U.S. confronted a new wave of infection and death through the summer and fall, the president's approach to the pandemic came down to a single question: What would it mean for him?
Andy Cohen grilled the rapper on whether he had gotten high at the Oscars, Martha Stewart's house and the White House.
50 of this year's funniest, weirdest and most chaotic viral internet videos, images and jokes
Here's a handy explainer for customizing your shower head to get the most water out of it.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Webzant IT Solution presents themselves as a website design company from India, but they're actually organized criminals. A scam expert turns the tables on the scammers.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
They are frontline workers with top-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Of the tricky terrain for a skateboarder to navigate, this is not one we quite expected.
Turn your once-ornamented tree into something scrumptious.
Blaze likes to do zoomies while asleep, his owner discovered.
u/Musuhubber posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about their opinions about the worst legal thing and they enthusiastically obliged.
Minecraft speedrunner Dream was stripped of his speedrun record for cheating. Karl Jobst took a look at the allegations.
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator - forcing the hospital to throw out more than 500 doses.
This year saw a new age of sample-retrieval missions, protests against a telescope, an incredible visit from a dazzling comet and the "great conjunction" of Saturn and Jupiter.
Enigmatic rapper known for intricate rhyme schemes and signature mask died on October 31st
Jørgen Brønlund's diary contained information that wasn't written on the page.
The gig company, like many of its peers, has seen business skyrocket during the pandemic — while exploiting workers and even failing to turn a profit.
DJ Earworm took a several second snippet of songs representing each year from 1970 to 2020 and it really all blends together seamlessly.
Police said they have identified the woman in the video and are working to locate her.
Patton Oswalt makes a cameo appearance in this Honest Trailer for 2020.
If you just toss your holiday decorations in a box, you'll have to detangle them next Christmas. Instead, pack them neatly and simplify setup for years to come.