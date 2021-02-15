Drone Footage Shows The Rare Sight Of 100 Manatees Hanging Out With Dolphins In Florida
Around 170 manatees were spotted interacting with dolphins in the shallow waters of Florida.
This modern tiny house might make you jealous.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after declaring Trump not guilty.
Turnip the Tortoise busts a move while getting her shower at the Tennessee Aquarium.
In the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," the media's treatment of other stars is being reexamined, such as this 2013 Lindsay Lohan interview with David Letterman which resurfaced this week.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot of pop-culture events to get through this week including a Star Wars cast reshuffle, a beloved brand name change and more.
It would seem easier and more humane to let whatever is to be the story of Claudia's passage into adulthood and independence play out in private. But that has, of course, never been the way this nation operates.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
He has heart, but not good aim.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
Interviews with nearly two dozen people with knowledge of the group's workings reveal a culture of infighting, sexist language and disparate treatment.
We chat with Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington about how their show is crushing stereotypes about masculinity.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data — long a closely-watched barometer of the pandemic's severity — has sent some encouraging signals. But scientists are split on why, exactly, it is happening.
It has problems common to several Southern states, like a high rate of poverty, but also an inheritance of violence.
A closer look at copper, cryotherapy, compression and float tanks.
A decade ago, as part of his stand-up act, a Canadian comedian began telling a joke about a disabled young singer. This is how that joke ended up in front of the country's top court.
It's 2021, and the nation is reckoning with representation and icons of yore. Is it time to replace this national mascot — and with who?
Some predictions were prescient, but not all of them match how we're actually living today.
Researchers only drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. Instead, they found animals that weren't supposed to be there.
As MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos, the couple's donations were mostly unremarkable. Then came a divorce and her $6 billion gift — a true feat — which upstaged her ex-husband, who has pledged big numbers but has been slower to spend.
Whedon wasn't the only person who made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and he shouldn't be the one to take it down.
Nearly 170 million people are under winter weather advisories Monday, with icy roads, power outages, and dangerously low temperatures threatening to snarl traffic and paralyze cities from coast to coast.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
Don't let honking traffic or cranking heaters keep you up, drown out the world with some soothing white noise.
The many, many imitators never really used it right.
A scattered and underfunded effort at genomic sequencing has hindered the country's ability to detect different forms of the virus.
The 4-hour long saga will be available to stream on HBO Max, on March 18.
Bad news for people who frequently use the 😂 emoji: It is no longer cool.
"I was in a different country, I was 25, and I was really excited for 2020 (LOL). I wanted to say yes to more things, so I agreed to my first-ever threesome."
If you think your city is the worst when it comes to gridlock, maybe you're right. Check out the 20 worst offenders of rush hour traffic.
At age 13, Kamaiu Johnson was a skinny, fatherless, African American kid living in a two-bedroom apartment with ten family members. On Thursday, he tees off in his first PGA Tour competition.
In 1996, my uncle took part in a prayer ritual that left a woman dead. In the midst of new scandals, I began to wonder if his crime might be connected to the larger phenomenon of Korean religious cults.
French ski racer Maxence Muzaton survived a scary tumble during the men's downhill finals at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina, Italy,
Bumble found business success with its female-focused dating algorithm, now the women behind the app including CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd are making IPO history.
Governor Huey Long was so anxious to get to the White House that he built his own in Baton Rouge. An assassin's bullet cut short Long's ambitions, but his gaudy knock-off survives.
From "Friday Night Lights" to "Fargo" to now "Judas and the Black Messiah," Plemons has had a wide — and wild — career arc. But he brings a unique watchability to every role he plays, and that continues to shine through.
Just trying to make fetch happen.
"In order for people to truly understand that Black lives matter, they have to see images of Black lives actually mattering."
Ikea has released a wooden hand to hold your gaming accessories. It's part of a new lineup of gaming gear, which has launched in China and is coming to the rest of the world later this year.
Police officers monitoring dormitory halls, frequent inspections of ID cards — these are among the measures being implemented in a dorm lockdown as UC Berkeley continues to grapple with a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.
Learn how to make the Minneapolis signature cheeseburger — melted cheese tucked inside the burger patty.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
We tracked how six men associated with the far-right Oath Keepers went from providing security for Roger Stone to participating in the attack on the US Capitol.
COVID-19 has upended churchgoing in the US. Like so much else with the pandemic, the impacts are not felt equally.
Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency knelt to the country's biggest polluters and lost more than 800 employees. Staffers say they want accountability.
Cold pizza is canon, but what about cold mac and cheese? Cold fried rice? Maybe this is an idea I should have, um, put on ice.
After former President Trump got acquitted, Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) called up Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) to find out how they felt.
In 2011, after nearly a century together, Galápagos tortoises Bibi and Poldi called it quits. We still don't know why.