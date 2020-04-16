Video Captures The Terrifying Moment A Driver Was Saved From A Truck Hanging Off The Bridge
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
After the FIDE Candidates tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to take things into his own hands. His version of chess could speed the game up permanently.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Software suggested an arthritis drug might quell an out-of-control immune response that damages the lungs. Now it's being tested in a clinical trial.
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
If Mom loves tea, this extremely well-reviewed variety pack will make the perfect Mother's Day gift.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
The history of the antimalarial drug chloroquine has many lessons about the power — and geopolitics — of medicine.
Can't quite reach that knot in your back? Vertiball solves that need. Mount it on a wall and lean up against it to work out all your toughest knots. It's 23 percent off now!
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
Because we know so little — and have so little faith in our leaders — we are scrambling for some sense of order. That often means leveling judgment on others.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
Despite frivolous distractions like this whole "pandemic" and "global economic shutdown" we all know that the real crisis is the Crisis of Boring Car Colors.
With social distancing forcing people apart, folks are resorting to other methods to keep their dating life intact.
When medical experts advised us to wear a face mask during this period, we don't think this is quite what they had in mind.
An international team of scientists have discovered an exciting Earth-sized exoplanet that's capable of supporting liquid water.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
Zach and Mark disobey orders from the chef not to fill up on cheese in this hilariously intense short film.
Costco has long been beloved by employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. But the retailer's decision-making during the coronavirus pandemic has tested their loyalty and compromised their health.
Artifacts show people used the route for 1,000 years — then abandoned it, possibly amid a plague.
The studio executives and talent agents responsible for keeping the business part of showbiz beating ever forward against the tide have referred to the worldwide pandemic as "nuclear winter." "Doomsday," even.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
I worked at PetCo for a whole year when I was 17 and one day my shift fatefully overlapped with James Garretson. Yes, he let me pet a lion. Yes, I was stoned the whole time.
Alex Berenson prefers not to be fact-checked.
Six years after the city of Flint, Michigan, began using a toxic water source that sickened its residents, VICE uncovered payoffs, the silencing of a whistleblower, a shady financial deal, a coverup, and the former governor who presided over it all.
Developing a defense against the virus will depend on how it behaves.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
In yet another win for Albert Einstein's theories, scientists report the first ever detection of "Schwarzschild precession" around a black hole.
In the chaotic effort to obtain supplies, the Trump administration paid $55 million to Panthera Worldwide LLC, a company with no expertise in the world of medical equipment.
The hosts of The King Of Random find out that age-old question: what happens if you put a light bulb in the microwave?
This the only remake of "The Office" we accept.
One of the pioneers of negative pressure rooms explains their design.
She just wants her blanket clean, you know?
In an email, Navy captain blamed himself for not demanding decisive action sooner for crew with coronavirus. His message was later mischaracterized.
At least 1,500 people on the company's cruise ships have been diagnosed with COVID-19, dozens have died, and the lawsuits are just getting started.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
How does the new iPhone SE stack up compared to the others?
Are the huge penises in porn really that big? On Reddit's Measured Pornstars, dick detectives try to calculate the true penis size of male porn stars.
Mario Lopez is back on campus as Slater, the gym teacher, in the new "Saved By The Bell" reboot, coming later this year.
The CEO of Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group on operating his 15-restaurant group in a new reality
Wall Street is well off its pre-pandemic highs, but it is also showing a guarded optimism about the recovery. Why?