Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws Out The First Pitch To Start The MLB Season And It's Just A Bit Outside
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How has your state's musical tastes evolved in the last 10 years?
As the US heads towards a crucial and contentious presidential election, the world's largest social network is facing an unprecedented cultural crisis.
The US Navy is using Twitch to recruit sailors. Here's the handbook that shows how.
Every player on the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees took a knee on opening day, in support of Black Lives Matter, prior to the national anthem.
You may think you know how bad Nov 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Steve Chabot are members of the committee that will question the CEOs Monday. Each member owns shares in at least one of those companies, according to their latest financial disclosures.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
Want to improve your jawline or work off that second chin? Jawzrsize is the Kickstarter-funded exercise tool designed to help you get a facelift without any invasive work. Get it now for 56 percent off at just $64.99.
We love instant noodles, but the limited selection in many mega marts bums us out. Let's spice things up with something delicious.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
When they were alone during the interview Trump attacked Natasha Stoyno, forced his tongue into her mouth, and told her they would have an affair.
How drugs today can cure a crushing love.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
San Quentin's deadly COVID-19 outbreak has intensified a national debate over releasing inmates and dramatically reducing the US prison population — for good.
Experts say the system violates drivers' Constitutionally-protected due process rights.
"Public corruption, political gamesmanship and a power struggle about power itself."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If there's a photo of you proudly hoisting up a dead fish on the internet, beware.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
My five-year-old understands the reality of our uniquely American failure in a way that the president does not: for him, this year is gone.
Conventional wisdom says that liberal Dems are generally bad for the economy, while fiscally conservative Republicans are good. That conventional wisdom would be wrong.
Feathers are known for being light and dropping slowly, but what if you compressed them tightly together?
On why the framers created the Electoral College — and why we need to get rid of it.
There are many reasons why it's not "just hair" for Black women. Before the "Black is Beautiful" and natural hair movement emerged during the 1960s, anti-Black hair sentiment in Western society existed for centuries, most contentiously in colonial Louisiana when a series of laws actually banned Creole women from displaying their hair in public.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Scott Hoying tipped his hat to Dr. Anthony Fauci in this spoof of the title song "Alexander Hamilton" from the eponymous Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.
It's hard enough to get an autonomous vehicle to work on Earth. It's even harder on another planet.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
Violent, reckless federal forces have a friend in the city's police.
The "Elmo's World" fixture, originated by Bill Irwin and played over the years by everyone from Michael Jeter to Kristin Chenoweth to Daveed Diggs, may be a grown-up who never gets it right, but that's what makes him an effective teacher.
President Donald Trump abruptly announced Thursday that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is cancelled, ending a weeks-long sprint to pull off the party's signature political event amid a pandemic.
An arms race for space has begun. This is the story of America's effort to keep ahead.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
How a nation engulfed by economic precarity turned a TV show about workplace drudgery into an aspirational fantasy.
I gave Governor Ron DeSantis more credit than he deserved for the low death rate in his state.
Ludwig Göransson performs the theme while zoning out.
Spotify's third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process.
Why did China build a massive amount of empty residential units in Kangbashi District?
Go skating. Provide community aid. Tell each other the stories of your lives.
6×6 was supposed to be a flashy shopping destination. Instead, it's a death knell for San Francisco development.
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
Fathers of the missing do everything possible to give their families hope, normalcy and closure.
Quantifying the songs that will characterize the '90s.
The pandemic is disrupting birth, death and immigration rates, and the US population could reach its lowest growth rate in 100 years.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.