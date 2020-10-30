Watch This Dog Absolutely Crush This Ridiculous-Looking Obstacle Course
We proudly present to you the next American Ninja Warrior.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Pete Buttigieg had no trouble with a pro-Trump heckler who interrupted his remarks.
TikTok has a lot of useful life hacks, like dealing with a gassy baby.
We're grossed out, but we can't quite look away.
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
This week, we've got "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.
The longer we can prevent infections, the better prepared we will be to treat them.
Don't let your feet wander too close to the drain.
This squirrel politely waits for a treat outside this Portland man's house everyday.
Here are the "kids movies" that absolutely petrified us as kids.
It's election night 2020. Who do you turn to? We asked three experts for their thoughts.
To researchers' surprise, Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko has ice that's fluffier than freshly fallen snow.
Is there any way of concluding they're his nipples? Could those bolts, in fact, be nuts?
This is less funny than deeply unsettling.
"The vast majority of Americans are going to have a completely uneventful voting experience."
Electrodes threaded through the blood vessels that feed the brain let people control gadgets with their minds.
The performance of Carolina Eyck here is both captivating to watch and to listen to.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
The elephants at Oregon Zoo seemed to enjoy squashing and feasting on 1,200 pounds worth of pumpkin.
"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together," Kardashian tweeted. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."
After being offered a prestigious international literary residency, Nkiacha Atemnkeng was excited for his first visit to the US — until he turned up at the embassy for his interview.
The science behind why driving a Go-kart at 40 miles per hour feels drastically different than driving an SUV at the same speed.
Even an all-powerful entity like God has problems too.
This intense love and longing didn't take long to turn me into a chocolate aficionado, or what others might casually call "a snob."
The pen is mightier than the orchestra.
State unemployment agencies are discovering errors in payments affecting hundreds of thousands of jobless Americans. Even when the agencies made the original error, they're taking aggressive steps to get the money back.
Animals keep evolving into a crab-like-shape. What is it about a crab's form that makes it so evolutionarily successful?
An enormous coral reef has been found at the northern tip of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the first such discovery in 120 years, scientists say.
Precise, transparent data is crucial in the fight against a pandemic — yet through a combination of ineptness and active manipulation, the government has depleted and corrupted the key statistics that public health officials rely on to protect us.
He can't keep six feet away from his best friend.
To mark the 20th anniversary of "Stankonia," we're counting down the top songs in André 3000 and Big Boi's shared catalog.
The Cobalt-60 Accident of Ciudad Juarez is the story of how a stupid human mistake ended up contaminating almost an entire country.
Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel checks presidential scenes from movies and television including "Frost/Nixon," "Lincoln," "Pearl Harbor," and "Vice" for their accuracy and authenticity.
As we stay home more and dine out less, food retailers are hunting for new packaged products, and small, Black-owned companies are pitching everything from Nigerian spices to a baobab energy bar.
Eat your heart out, Pee-wee Herman.
A YouTuber consults an health app for the recommended amount of water to drink. Will anything happen to your body if you do the right thing?
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Like it or not, we're barreling toward the finale, and no one knows what's going to happen in the last episode. Will there be a satisfying ending? Or one of those unsettling, ambiguous ones that gnaws at you long after you've finished the show? Will it be an ending at all?
This guy programmed a pumpkin carving robot to cut patterns off his computer but can it be as effective as just carving by hand?
With business travel all but stopped, city hotels and tourist organizations have made a full-court press to attract local and nearby leisure travelers with bottom-barrel rates and extra perks.
Some of the best tweets this week perfectly captured the zeitgeist and its accompanying moods, so let's go ahead and take a long, exhausting trip down a short memory lane.
An enterprising builder puts together his own electric airplane and tests it out.
Is your current phone starting to bog down with everyday tasks? Now's a good time to upgrade with these discounted models at Amazon.
Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 makes for an epic skate park.
Here's a map that shows which counties in the US have been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases this past month.
As a hater, I made a detailed study of the pictures both on Twitter and Instagram. In order to put some heft behind my hatering, I wanted to know: Where on Earth did they go?
Paul Rudd, actor and and all around good guy, handed out cookies to voters in Brooklyn, who waited patiently to cast their ballot while standing in the rain.
Sierra was one of the biggest game publishers of the 90s. Then they got an offer that was way too good to be true, but too good to decline.
Many of us have struggled to maintain our fitness in 2020 — but not everyone. Here, four people explain how they improved their sleep patterns, diet and exercise regimes.
Each dating app experience is terrible in its own unique way.