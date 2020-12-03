Dog Has Priceless Reaction To His Bed Being Stolen
When two dogs want the same bed and neither is willing to give in.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
A team in Paris has made the most precise measurement yet of the fine-structure constant, killing hopes for a new force of nature.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
From Bose speakers to a Canon camera, this box comes with some real goodies.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
For unprecedented times, a list with precedent!
All of the studios' 2021 titles will be available to stream on HBO Max for one month at the same time they open in theaters.
Enough with the passive-aggressive notifications, Duo.
Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.
The famous Arecibo radio telescope collapsed unexpectedly earlier this week after being in operation for 54 years, and the footage is terrifying.
21 insiders say the agency struggled to deal with the rise of digital and the aftermath of a legal scandal that grabbed headlines around the world.
Inside the 25 days that shook the Trump presidency.
If you're being honest with yourself, this is pretty much every episode.
"Stardust" flopped hard, but "Selena: The Series" hints at new opportunities for the genre.
When the Christmas tree first arrived at New York City, it seemed a bit worse for wear. Luckily, they were able to turn that around.
A single-engine plane crash-landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Noel Bowler photographed some of the largest newsrooms across the world, exploring the physical spaces that house our modern press.
Melissa Carone's testimony of voter fraud on Wednesday was off the rails, to say the least, but comedian Ben Yahr was able to spin straw into gold.
Alan van der Merwe is a former racer and F1's Medical Car pilot. His racing background helped him get to Grosjean's horrid Bahrain GP accident in mere seconds.
It's 2020: Do your museum heists, archeological digs and alchemy tests from home.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
I'm just one of the thousands of Americans who have long-term post-COVID symptoms. This crisis won't end with a vaccine.
Someone almost lost a finger for your lamb chops.
Over a decade after it was first announced, Jay Electronica's "Act II" leaked online. Here's the story behind the leak of a long-fabled rap album.
Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the spider-tailed viper.
We now know a great deal about how the man who's often blamed for the AIDS epidemic saw himself and his community. That's important.
See when you might be able to get a shot.
Yes, there was suffering, heartache, and noise. But if you look carefully, this strange year also served up something surprising: reasons to be hopeful. Here are 18 new ideas that just might shape our whole future.
Because we're ready to plan again.
The world's most sophisticated man shows how he cuts his hair with an As Seen On TV product.
As the pandemic has taken a grip, so have the misinformation spreaders. Here are five ways to spot the holes in their logic.
If you're going out of your way to watch "Home Alone" as a childless adult, you need to have a word with yourself.
Bella Poarch lip syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" has reigned supreme this year on TikTok, and topped this year's viral charts.
Literary fans and celebrities who starred in Tolkien films start a crowdfunding campaign to preserve the house.
White-collar unions need to check tech giants before they set a dangerous precedent: reduced pay for working from home post-pandemic
It's more "The Office" than "The Devil Wears Prada."
A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California.
Towns looking to green police departments, instead of defunding them, are turning to an interesting luxury brand.
Donald Trump claimed a COVID-19 overflow site at Renown Hospital was "fake." Then Dr. Jacob Keeperman showed up on CNN.
The doctoral student who hosted a party for more than 20 naked men — including diplomats — in defiance of the COVID lockdown says nurses were present and everyone was tested.
It posed a severe danger to the user as well as enemy combatants.
The drama comes to Netflix on January 29th, 2021.
No more Mr Nice Guys! With his role in the HBO miniseries, Grant — like Richard Gere and Vince Vaughn — has swapped charm for smarm, reflecting a changing society.
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.
You got to watch out when you're driving.