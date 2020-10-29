Dog Is Told To Social Distance. Dog Is Not Happy At All
He can't keep six feet away from his best friend.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
TikTok has a lot of useful life hacks, like dealing with a gassy baby.
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
We're grossed out, but we can't quite look away.
Senator Cruz didn't hold back while addressing Jack Dorsey on Twitter's censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden story.
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
Precise, transparent data is crucial in the fight against a pandemic — yet through a combination of ineptness and active manipulation, the government has depleted and corrupted the key statistics that public health officials rely on to protect us.
As we stay home more and dine out less, food retailers are hunting for new packaged products, and small, Black-owned companies are pitching everything from Nigerian spices to a baobab energy bar.
Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel checks presidential scenes from movies and television including "Frost/Nixon," "Lincoln," "Pearl Harbor," and "Vice" for their accuracy and authenticity.
To mark the 20th anniversary of "Stankonia," we're counting down the top songs in André 3000 and Big Boi's shared catalog.
The Cobalt-60 Accident of Ciudad Juarez is the story of how a stupid human mistake ended up contaminating almost an entire country.
Eat your heart out, Pee-wee Herman.
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Like it or not, we're barreling toward the finale, and no one knows what's going to happen in the last episode. Will there be a satisfying ending? Or one of those unsettling, ambiguous ones that gnaws at you long after you've finished the show? Will it be an ending at all?
A YouTuber consults an health app for the recommended amount of water to drink. Will anything happen to your body if you do the right thing?
With business travel all but stopped, city hotels and tourist organizations have made a full-court press to attract local and nearby leisure travelers with bottom-barrel rates and extra perks.
Some of the best tweets this week perfectly captured the zeitgeist and its accompanying moods, so let's go ahead and take a long, exhausting trip down a short memory lane.
This guy programmed a pumpkin carving robot to cut patterns off his computer but can it be as effective as just carving by hand?
Is your current phone starting to bog down with everyday tasks? Now's a good time to upgrade with these discounted models at Amazon.
An enterprising builder puts together his own electric airplane and tests it out.
Pete Buttigieg had no trouble with a pro-Trump heckler who interrupted his remarks.
Here's a map that shows which counties in the US have been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases this past month.
Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 makes for an epic skate park.
As a hater, I made a detailed study of the pictures both on Twitter and Instagram. In order to put some heft behind my hatering, I wanted to know: Where on Earth did they go?
Crafting good comedy is often more difficult than drama, but the artform is rarely given its due. This year could change all that
Paul Rudd, actor and and all around good guy, handed out cookies to voters in Brooklyn, who waited patiently to cast their ballot while standing in the rain.
Sierra was one of the biggest game publishers of the 90s. Then they got an offer that was way too good to be true, but too good to decline.
Each dating app experience is terrible in its own unique way.
Many of us have struggled to maintain our fitness in 2020 — but not everyone. Here, four people explain how they improved their sleep patterns, diet and exercise regimes.
The company's big-city "experiences" were crippled by the pandemic. Now it's looking to capitalize on the urban flight to rural retreats.
We were not expecting to be scared by a movie made over a hundred years ago, but thanks to the ingenious deployment of stop motion technology, we were.
It took YouTuber DoodleChaos over 60 hours to build this impossible track in "TrackMania."
The final straw came during socially distant cocktails, when she spewed far-right conspiracy theories for 45 minutes.
Apple doesn't want you to get your phone repaired with third party vendors. Hugh Jeffreys tried anyway.
Some spiders pair puny males with gigantic females, making mating both tricky and dangerous. Why and how such mismatches evolved remains curiously enigmatic.
The company's archive is a treasure trove of vintage Scandinavian design.
What's a scary costume when the real world is a scary place?
We sat down with the rowdy fellas behind "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party" — Joe, Q, Murr and Sal — to discuss pranking during the pandemic, being funny over Zoom and much more.
The NYC congresswoman on her bio, the Democratic Party and whether she will run for president.
Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher have a frosty relationship in the new season of Netflix's "The Crown."
Paige Jennings made headlines when she left Wall Street for porn. Then a disturbing experience with Markus Dupree led her to quit. Now she's out to revolutionize the industry.
The tight-knit, restrictive and obedient religious groups whose views shaped the country's newest Supreme Court Justice.
Who needs disaster movies when we have 2020?
Presidents typically reserve their most controversial decisions for their last weeks in office. Imagine what that could mean for Trump.
Man pulls off the human flag with another human standing on top of him.
It's hard not to imagine they're receiving the news with a certain degree of schadenfreude.
Social media platforms are sucking a generation into a misinformation rabbit hole.
An extraordinary performance of every song on "Dark Side Of The Moon" in one take.
In an exclusive interview with National Geographic, the teen climate activist considers the successes of the youth climate movement and the challenges it will face.
How is horror icon Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (aka Cassandra Peterson) spending Halloween this year? She's staying in — but she's also staying busy.
Fox's Lisa Kennedy Montgomery asked the former New York City mayor if he regretted his "interaction in the 'Borat' movie," to which Giuliani responded, "Now, that's a stupid question, isn't it?"