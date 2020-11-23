This Spectrogram Visualization Of The Dial-Up Modem Sound Is Mesmerizing
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
During the day, immigrant teenagers attend high school. At night, they work in factories to pay debts to smugglers and send money to family. The authorities aren't surprised by child labor. They're also not doing much about it.
Ten years after the meltdown, the country's nuclear reactors remain shut down, and there's no clear path to reducing emissions to net zero.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
The military controls connectivity in this remote region of Pakistan and locals are banding together to demand better.
Tarte aux pommes includes fruit cooked and not so cooked, pastry the texture of buttered air, and a presentation that's a gift, like a painting.
Museums will not solve the complex problem of climate change, but they might set a powerful example for how to survive, and even thrive, in the Anthropocene.
Normally when we drop a ball on the surface it will bounce a few times before coming to a rest. Not for this surface.
"I submitted my work and waited. And waited. Fifteen months, I waited."
We asked readers what smells they would archive in their own smell museums, what scents are so alive for them that they have become part of them. Here's what they told us.
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which zip codes are now the most expensive in the US?
The "cytokine storms" that precede severe illness in COVID-19 patients have been poorly understood. New research traced the risk of lung damage and organ failure to key proteins that have the potential to be treated with drugs.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
More than 20,000 reviews are counted on Amazon, and the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus has an astounding 4.7/5 average score. Plus, you can save $50 off the sticker price for a limited time.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
Is the dangers of quicksand overblown in popular culture or can quicksand actually swallow a person whole?
Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in tradition and nostalgia. But it's the 21st century, so what about an entire Thanksgiving meal with "future foods" — you know, food tech — swapped in for normal ingredients? Enjoy your Soylent gravy.
The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.
Future cabinet member Antony Blinken calls the songs he's posted to Spotify under the moniker ABlinken "wonk rock."
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
Technology can be tricky to manage, especially if you have a prankster son.
Many still regard video games as a waste of time or downright sinister. But the real story is very different, says Guardian video games editor Keza MacDonald.
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, but there was an empty seat at the dinner table. After 43 years of marriage, Dench's husband, Lonnie Dench, passed away in April from complications caused by COVID-19.
Warehouse jobs at Amazon typically start at $15 an hour.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From the classic "Black Beauty" novel to "Black Beauty" on Disney Plus, from all of "My Little Pony" to "American Girl," these are the novels, TV shows, films, video games, and horse figurines that turned multiple generations of young women into what we affectionately call "horse girls."
For all the tens of billions of dollars poured into online advertising just in the United States alone, how much does that money actually do its job of changing the minds of consumers?
The ancestral sauce of black tucupi is making its way onto the menus of some of South America's best restaurants, bringing a new sense of pride to an age-old tradition.
Trump's 2018 joke about "Carrots" the turkey refusing to concede the win and demanding a recount hits very differently now.
"If you saw what was going on beneath some shelves, you wouldn't want to eat there.
The risk of catching the coronavirus is much higher indoors.
Just trying to get some quality me time in under-utilized places.
It sends a signal that the Biden administration wants very little to do with disrupting the actual problem in this country.
It's their way or the highway.
Why are attainable enthusiast cars disappearing? Because young working people can no longer afford to buy them.
Last week Instagram users trying to seek out the most important part of the app, the activity feed, were likely confused to find that the homepage's icons were not where they used to be. Where a heart icon in the bottom right corner once led users to see who has favorited their posts, now there was a tiny bag that led you to Instagram's new shopping page.
Amazon has loads of early Black Friday deals hitting this week, and the Fire TV 4K Stick is one we've been waiting for.
The decorative lamp usually consists of globs of wax rising up and then falling down in a glass vessel filled with a clear liquid, but what exactly are the chemical components of a lava lamp?
To mark the 10th anniversary of Mr. West's magnum opus, we're headed back to Obama's first term to figure out what was the best of Ye's best.
Toby Ord, a philosopher who studies our species's "existential risk," has been both frightened and encouraged by our response to the pandemic.
Producer Randall Dunn, actor Linus Roache, and multi-instrumentalist Milky go behind the scenes of Jeremiah Sand's "Lift It Down," their forged artifact of a record
An exercise in pure mathematics has led to a wide-ranging theory of how the world comes together.