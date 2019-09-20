Dave Grohl Did An Epic Cover Of Lisa Loeb's 'Stay' And It Takes An Unexpected Turn
Dave Grohl can make any song into a Dave Grohl classic and he takes things up to 11 with this cover of Lisa Loeb's signature song.
Dave Grohl can make any song into a Dave Grohl classic and he takes things up to 11 with this cover of Lisa Loeb's signature song.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Congressman Ronny Jackson has a nutty theory about the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa.
Here are the 2021 best inventions making the world better, smarter and more fun.
Dave Grohl can make any song into a Dave Grohl classic and he takes things up to 11 with this cover of Lisa Loeb's signature song.
VICE News spoke to Dr. Angelique Coetzee about her findings and the world's reaction to the new variant.
As resignations in many countries gather pace, depleted companies will want to retain workers. Now might be the time to negotiate a better role.
The world's fastest motor racing sport has a dark history with content and TV rights that over the past few years has changed — making the sport more accessible and social media friendly.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Stock up on discounted board games, and keep your friend group entertained through the cold months.
The Big Diesel always knew his worth, what he demanded from the market and wasn't afraid to shake things up.
Conspiracy theorists on the site have come to believe that Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplice may have also been a major influencer on the social news destination since 2006. (From 2020)
The missing episode included a joke about censorship of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The pilot for "Glee" is surprisingly horrifying in hindsight.
Data leaks and breaches by so-called "ethical hackers" — often assisted by poor security practices — have exposed inner workings of groups and the nature of the movement as a whole.
Europe is aging and shrinking, here's why that's a huge problem.
Joe Mixon saved Joe Burrow's perfect day from the claws of a Pittsburgh defender.
"I've decided it's finally time for me to leave," Dorsey wrote in a resignation letter he also, appropriately enough, tweeted.
The Peter Jackson documentary miniseries "Get Back" demonstrates how The Beatles made songs from scratch and Paul McCartney was in a league of his own.
The Loop-bound Purple Line car is filled with Tuesday faces, some staring at their phones, some gazing out the window as the Chicago skyline grows closer. I am on this elevated train to masturbate.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Matthew McConaughey reveals how he came around to his decision not to seek political office.
All signs now point to a full-court press by the GOP to rig state election rules in a bid to stay in power permanently. So far, Democrats have barely put up a fight.
If you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
After 61 guests were trapped at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales by winter storm Arwen for three nights, some have finally begun to leave.
CBS aired Tony Bennett's farewell concert with Lady Gaga from August last night. Here were all the memorable moments from the legendary crooner's swan song performance. You can watch the full show on Paramount+.
As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?
This tree track took 1 month to construct using a variety of materials including wood, ladders, kiddy pools, string, pulleys, a fishing pole, cordless drill, PVC tubing, blocks, plastic container tubs, cardboard boxes, and pool noodles.
"You can't tell him to take off his glasses, that's Al Pacino!"
Top-rated hoodies, sleek barware, sturdy winter boots and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
Researchers are pursuing age-old questions about the nature of thoughts — and learning how to read them.
The disease causes primary and secondary tumors to form in the muscle or blood vessels of the heart, as well as other areas of the body.
This is not an accurate or historical record of how these foods were named. But it is funnier than the real stories.
Nathan Valencia, a 20-year-old Las Vegas college junior and fraternity member, fought a member of another campus fraternity in the "main event" of an annual boxing match.
The former "Empire" actor's jury selection starts on Monday after he falsified reports saying he was the victim of a racist and homophobic act in 2019.
When you're the longest-tenured coach in the league or one of the most incredible college football players of all time, why bother changing?
In July 2020, the Presidential Palace in Paris took down its French flag, and put up a new one that uses a very slightly darker shade of blue.
Scientists in South Africa have identified a new coronavirus variant with a worrisome combination of mutations that experts fear could make it more transmissible and allow it to evade immune protection — including the protection generated by vaccines.
He wanted to catch all the Pokemon, so he did before everyone else. In one single, long ass day.
Eight reasons the 1988 classic is a miracle for the Jews.
A movement that was once merely a microaggression against people with autism is now a public health crisis.
The first Iron Bowl to go into OT didn't disappoint as No. 2 Alabama escaped Auburn, 24-22 in a WILD 4OT thriller.
They really don't make 'em like they used to.
An infamously tall Christmas tree has made a return at a department store in Canada - and has horrified many.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with some of SNL's classic Thanksgiving sketches, in the absence of the show this weekend.
Who doesn't want a Grogu Chia Pet? We were just going to give it as a gift, but now we're ordering one for ourselves too.
Amid distance and estrangement and strain, some are happily replacing the clans they're born into with chosen families.