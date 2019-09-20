Why Corn-Based Ethanol Is Actually Worse For The Environment Than Gasoline
Here's a breakdown of how America completely goofed on ethanol, a fuel that a recent study found to be a whopping 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline.
Here's a breakdown of how America completely goofed on ethanol, a fuel that a recent study found to be a whopping 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Mr. Beast explains how becoming the top earning YouTuber in the world actually took many hours of planning.
I love my car, and I often get stopped by people who are interested in buying an electric vehicle. At first, I couldn't answer all their questions, but now, after owning my car for several years, I have answers.
Back in 2019, Mike Shinoda played an instrumental version of "Numb" that brought the house down and the way this crowd of Linkin Park fans hit that last note will give you chills.
What's worse than an unusable pickup bed? A dangerously placed navigation screen.
It leaves a massive gap in the world of developing high-speed transit technology.
The Kremlin inisists that the invasion of Ukraine be called a "special military operation" and not a "war." Stephen Colbert had a few other suggestions.
Uliana Klimchuk, 18, was applying to universities in America when war broke out in her hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine. She left everything behind and fled to Bulgaria with her family. Now, she waits.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have fled from affected regions.
We weren't quite sure where this short film was going but someone should submit it to Cannes.
Popularized on the hit television show 'The Newlywed Game,' the childish phrase has become a deeply ingrained part of our lexicon. How did we let such a stupid piece of language live on?
Here's a breakdown of how America completely goofed on ethanol, a fuel that a recent study found to be a whopping 24 percent more carbon-intensive than gasoline.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The makers of "Napoleon Dynamite" had no idea they were capturing lightning in a bottle.
"When I got the call about doing this interview, I was really, really excited because I'm so proud of the show and it's fun to look back on it. I can't believe it's been 15 years."
Our modern kitchens are much safer than cooking over smoke-filled open fires.
If you're curious why your city is going bankrupt, odds are that dense walkable urban areas are subsidizing suburban sprawl.
A new — and surprising — bipartisan coalition is taking shape around one of the country's most controversial issues.
Bobby McFerrin's signature song is lifting spirits in wartorn Ukraine.
Do you often see things in the news that don't seem to have a resolution? Here are a few of the most perplexing news items that never got a follow-up.
Russian oligarchs' children and Russian celebrities on social media have condemned the invasion of Ukraine.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Anderson Cooper says Vladimir Putin presents himself as a macho guy "riding around on a horse or in his black belt doing judo" but this one thing might be what scares him the most.
Netflix true crime docuseries "Worst Roommate Ever" abandons its premise for standard murder fare.
On top of the existing discounts on sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent at checkout when you buy from Huckberry by Friday, March 11.
From Melbourne, Australia, to New York, architects are challenging Sir Isaac Newton's discoveries in a big way.
If you hypothetically started a war with another country, you probably wouldn't want it to go this way in the first two weeks.
Ever wanted to highly detailed 3D scan of something? This ambitious crowdfunding project is making that a whole lot easier.
This is a compliment.
"The Daily Show" calls out the hypocrisy of Fox News complaining about Black Lives Matter demonstrators but trumpeting the trucker protests.
Here are the best Batman gifts for the Batman fan in your life. What a coincidence, there's a new movie in theaters.
Kristie Wolfe has built off-grid hobbit holes, treehouses and potato-shaped abodes — often on a shoestring budget.
Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton in the most epic way possible at the ACMAs on Monday.
How 20-year-old TikToker, writer, and cultural critic Rayne Fisher-Quann spends her day online.
Tom Scott explains why nobody has come up with a better way for trains in Scotland to detect a boulder on the tracks.
The Russian economy is cratering under the weight of Western sanctions. Russian policymakers are struggling with how to respond — and what to wear.
Adam Something points out how an article published in Russian state media two days after the invasion of Ukraine expecting a victory would be completed within 48 hours sums up how badly Vladimir Putin miscalculated his "special military operation."
Parenting advice on siblings, unwanted advice, and hoarding.
Sergey Korenev is one of about 66,000 Ukrainians returning home 'to help my friends, they are my brothers in arms.'
Chattanooga advanced to the NCAA tournament in an overtime win against Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, after David Jean-Baptiste heaved in a clutch three-pointer despite being hounded by defenders.
A 2021 winter storm overwhelmed Denton's power grid, pushing the city into crushing debt. Then a faceless company arrived with a promise to refill its coffers and double its energy use.
A father and daughter visiting Yellowstone National Park for the first time on Saturday enjoyed an exceedingly rare encounter with a wolverine in what their guide described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees. (From the archives)
Misinformers are layering old or out-of-context audio on top of unrelated videos to create false footage purportedly captured in Ukraine.
Over 170 million Americans were exposed to high amounts of lead as children, researchers say—enough to affect their cognition in later life.
Between the Revolutionary War, the fight over the Constitution, and his infamous deadly duel with Aaron Burr, Hamilton found time to father eight children with his wife Eliza.
A Tucson-area Starbucks barista took on a little more than she could handle. At least she had a soft landing.
The United States is nearing 1 million recorded COVID-19 deaths without the social reckoning that such a tragedy should provoke. Why?