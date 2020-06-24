A Woman With Tourette Syndrome Making Pavlova With Her Family Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
"This is the only medical illness that we use criminal justice to respond to."
The first wave of coronavirus in the US isn't over.
Steven Richter spent four hours sculpting this Thanos sculpture and two hours animating it into oblivion.
Her videos pull back the curtain on a president who, amid historic crises, has found almost nothing meaningful to say.
Facebook has banned this conspiracy site twice. But its content can still sneak back on.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
The mutual-aid networks that have defined the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to the long term.
With direct brain stimulation, mice learned to recognize an imaginary scent and helped researchers understand a key piece of the olfactory puzzle.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at more than double the rate of other groups, which experts say owes in part to pollution in Black communities.
The only way to save your friendship may be to put it on hold.
From "Bachman" to "The Outsider," King revels in subtly subverting the rules of mystery.
How breakfast became morning dessert, according to Johnny Harris.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
The US has seen more cases in the past week than in any week since the pandemic began.
Sometimes you just want a waffle recipe with no strings attached.
In 2013, Caleb McGillivary became an unlikely hero and an even unlikelier star. There were TV appearances and concerts, women and new friends, the promise of money and a reality show. Instead, three months later, the Alberta man was facing life in prison for a murder he says was self-defense.
Controversy over a 2011 clip of Joey "Coco" Diaz and Joe Rogan has reignited the debate about political correctness in comedy.
What it's like to cook astronaut steak sous vide.
Its creators said they could use facial analysis to determine if someone would become a criminal. Critics said the work recalled debunked "race science."
The hideously looking cats in Medieval paintings were painted that way intentionally. Cheddar's Ali Larkin explains why.
Data company Mobilewalla used cellphone information to estimate the demographics of protesters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it's "shady" and concerning.
It's oddly therapeutic, watching caps being made out of flat sheets of paper.
"The King of Staten Island" is deeply rooted in the comic's past, but feels like the link to a new stage of Davidson's future.
In Washington, Congress is scrambling to respond, with Democrats and Republicans butting heads over competing police-reform bills this week.
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
Carter, 43, announced his retirement on The Ringer's "Winging It With Vince Carter" podcast, saying he is "officially done playing basketball professionally."
A story for my granddaughter about oxygen, evolution and our planet's fate.
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.
After suffering from sleeplessness and anxiety for months, I finally saw a psychiatrist. I became so relaxed so quickly that I passed out.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
Splash Mountain — one of Disney's most popular but problematic rides — will be "completely reimagined," the company announced on Thursday.
A shocking investigation claims that Tesla cut corners — and ignored warnings.
"A Mind Sang" is a mind-bending animated short film exploring pareidolia — the human phenomenon of seeing familiar patterns in imagery.
When most people imagine walking on a beach at sunset, their mind will likely conjure up a picture such as this. But recent studies have found that 2 per cent to 5 per cent of people will see nothing at all; they have aphantasia, or "mind-blindness."
Matt James, the first Black Bachelor in the reality franchise's 18-year history, follows in a long tradition of cultural figures who had to make their Blackness palatable to white audiences, from Sidney Poitier to Barack Obama.
Why spend hundreds of dollars on barbells when you can built one yourself from stone, sand and concrete?
The King and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter have formed a new company with an unapologetic agenda.
As few as 10 percent of infected people may drive a whopping 80 percent of cases, in specific types of situations.
Tone Staubs, Michael Mena and Bryan Pognant take pogoing to extreme lengths — even lighting them on fire!
"One of the saddest lessons of our contemporary moment is our inability to learn from the recent past."
"This whole sub-branch of fMRI could go extinct if we don't address this critical limitation."
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.