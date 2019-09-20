Comedian Reveals Her Mandela Effect About What She Thought Sweden Was Called And She's Not Wrong
Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth share a special moment together in the "Thor: Love And Thunder" trailer, coming to theaters on July 8.
It got stuck in a sandbar during low tide and now that the water's up, they're trying to float it out.
Danny Elfman pulled all the stops during his completely unhinged set at Coachella but the coup de grâce was his live rendition of "The Simpsons" theme song.
This week, we've got a letter writer willing to die on a hill of onions, a mother who threw out her adult child's bedroom decorations as a surprise and a man disturbed to discover that the woman he's hooking up with is intelligent.
How Japanese mechanical pencil technology is light years ahead of everyone. A comprehensive breakdown of the impressive engineering that goes into these writing devices.
Gizmodo has reviewed, redacted, and published more than two dozen leaked Facebook documents, the first of hundreds to come.
Jones was found liable in at least two defamation suits over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
Designed to offer support when you're kneeling and sitting, this stool is perfect for backyard gardeners of any age.
Like everyone else, I spend way too much time on my iPhone. And so, I decided to abandon it for the much more stripped-down Light Phone II. But could it really make the modern world easier to navigate?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Oliver observes that 80 percent of all suspects waive their Miranda rights — here's why that's a terrible idea.
The story behind how the Siloviki, the most powerful men in Russia and Vladimir Putin's most trusted advisers, helped push for the invasion of Ukraine.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV. (From 2020)
Some problems even a wife can't fix.
People who work at these companies weren't born yesterday; they know users lie about their age.
How large shipping vessels are getting away with polluting our oceans with wastewater
A nurse fainted while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and, as conspiracy theory expert Brandy Zadrozny knew right then, that was just the beginning. This is the story of how a lie spreads.
To independent booksellers, the enormous chain was once a threat. Now it's vital to their survival. And it's doing well.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Johnny Ball explains a formula for drawing an egg that will leave you riveted.
ProPublica's Justin Elliot on how Intuit built its Turbo Tax empire.
Made with a clever infrared-transparent fabric, CoolLife tees can actually lower your temperature three degrees more than comparable performance shirts.
Warner Bros. may pull the plug on "Fantastic Beasts" if "The Secrets of Dumbledore" tanks. That's pretty embarrassing, but it wouldn't be the first time a high-profile film series got scrapped before reaching its finale.
No one is safe from comedian Trey Kennedy's impersonations. His latest ire-fueled act is a shot at Disney's adult fans, who seem to have beef with everyone.
"Mean Girls" and "The Care Bears" are an unexpected combination, but it turns out they work pretty well.
Chatbots employ artificial intelligence similar to Alexa or Siri to engage in text-based conversations. Their use as a wellness tool during the pandemic — which has worsened the youth mental health crisis — has proliferated to the point that some researc
Whether you're walking out to get the mail or spending a long weekend at the campsite, these reinforced slippers let you stay comfy indoors and out.
Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey reminded his GOP colleague about an inconvenient fact in an impassioned speech decrying a bill restricting transgender athletes' participation in sports.
Louis Le Prince was a pioneer and competitor of Thomas Edison. His sudden, mysterious disappearance from a Paris-bound train has never been explained — until now.
Lizzo helps write some lyrics in her "SNL" hosting debut.
I spent months writing letters to God begging him to make me straight. When he didn't, I decided to take matters into my own hands.
The liquid core of this ice cream scoop quickly absorbs the heat of your hands to warm up the business end for easier extraction.
"Game of Thrones" may have peaked during Season 2. Here's a comprehensive analysis why it may have been the best of the entire series.
Lizelle Herrera was jailed for allegedly self-inducing an abortion. She's not alone.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
Tom Hanks stole the show at the first Cleveland Guardians home game with help from his "Cast Away" co-star Wilson.
Adult superstar Cherie DeVille writes about her new financial-investment porn— pegged to Tax Day — where she screws a man into not blowing his hard-earned money on crypto and NFTs.
Musicians from Bob Geldof to Robbie Williams and Lisa Maffia reveal what they did - and how they felt - after the hits dried up and the crowds vanished.
Anne Pater, a student at Utrechts Conservatory, arranged a next-level adaptation of Radiohead's signature song.
The probability that we're all living in the multiverse, and why that idea is so appealing.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
This teacher was shocked to discover a live animal inside one of her student's book bags.
From nearly day one, Panic's portable console has been defined by a single feature hanging off its right side
Whether key prop or just part of the set dressing, you might think film productions could create convincing photos. Apparently not. Overworked art directors spill all ...