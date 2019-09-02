Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

BODY WARS
vogue.com

I was recently channel surfing when I spotted Bridget Jones's Diary rolling through its opening credits. I settled onto the couch to be conned by Hugh Grant's magnetic smarminess for the umpteenth time, but not eight minutes into my viewing experience I was hit by a shocking realization: Bridget Jones, the titular character whose New Years resolution is to "lose 20 lbs," weighs 136 lbs.

DON'T CAUSE A SEEN

Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, from the documentary "Lucy, The Human Chimp" to the horror film "Things Heard & Seen" to Justin Theroux's "The Mosquito Coast."

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x