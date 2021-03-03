Comedian Does A Hilarious Parody Of An Oversharing Woman Giving An Apartment Tour
The apartment tour is a popular staple in YouTube videos. This comedian gave it a delightful twist.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
All you need is practical effects and some ingenuity.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
A century after the invention of the weekend, more companies are adding another day.
Writer/director Joe Carnahan delves into his abandoned attempt to make a trilogy of "Daredevil" movies.
While it might look deceptively innocuous, here's why you should be on your guard when you see wire on your car.
Ted Cruz might want to stick to his day job but someone discovered his observational riffs at CPAC about masks had a familiar ring to them.
Are these the ultimate brain teasers? Norman Miller explores the appeal of cryptic crosswords — containing mind-bending clues that offer unique Eureka moments.
The new design shows a folded corner of blue tape on an Amazon box.
An employment law attorney and data scientist says the scary truth most of the time is that managers use their discretion and subjectively value performance differently.
Experts share their best advice about what to take into account if you are deciding to sell a home after only a few years.
Seems like it would have been a good idea to tie the fridge down, but hindsight is 20-20.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday launched a new Formula One car ahead of its return to the most famous motor racing event in the world.
How to be a Hollywood intimacy coordinator during COVID-19, explained.
"I'm not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat," Colbert quipped. "I've always believed he can read at a second-grade level."
Getting your Nokia to play a Britney tune used to be cutting-edge technology.
Tiger Woods hosted a golf tournament. He heckled his friend Justin Thomas. He shot instructional videos with athletes and celebrities. Then, early on Feb. 23, his whole world changed.
Dolly Parton urged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and was filmed receiving the vaccine that she helped fund.
When something breaks on the internet, the people who know how to fix it just want to give their colleagues a hug — even if they're a rival.
A lesbian kiss at "The Sims" booth at the 1999 Electronic Entertainment Expo changed video games forever.
Bill Walton claims Michael Jordan wanted to play for UCLA, not North Carolina, but the Bruins told him no. Is it true?
During her latest podcast episode, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy said she doesn't foresee ever acting again and shared, "I resent my career in a lot of ways."
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
We spoke with Radwood CEO Art Cervantes about Rad For Sale, the new auction site for buying and selling '80s and '90s cars and ephemera.
A band performing a socially distanced concert in Mar Vista was interrupted by a large branch that fell above them. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Marcia Lucas was actually the one who suggested Obi-Wan die at the hands of Darth Vader.
The company best known for its Color of the Year is a governing body in the world of design.
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."
Skipjack are the world's most abundant tuna. They're resilient, but can they outswim our demand for this pantry staple?
Why don't the lip flaps match the dialogue in anime?
Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it's also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95 percent, that doesn't mean that 5 percent of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19.
Did the jazz singer really have an affair with one of the federal agents pursuing her? We break it down.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
A thousand pieces in the puzzle, and all of them are blank. It's gonna take a while.
The 10,804 square-foot house overlooking Victoria Harbor boasts a private garage, a garden and an elevator within the property.
In his first interview since winning the Super Bowl, MVP Tom Brady shares his off-season plans, explains why he threw the Lombardi trophy from boat-to-boat during the victory parade and sums up hits first year in a Tampa T-shirt.
Save the Children looks at the growing number of kids facing hunger and other hardships one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is it that makes individuals suffering from FAS sound like foreign speakers of their native language?
FarmVille brought microtransactions into the mainstream and part of the wonder of gaming died.
My wife has never been the same sexually since then.
Empty-shell companies have raised tens of billions of dollars this year so far and everyone from Colin Kaepernick to SoftBank is getting in on it.
Here's an intriguing line-up of state of the art pocket computers from the 1980s.
Recent supposed thylacine sightings turned out to be pademelons, which look like tiny kangaroos. How could the two possibly be confused?
Luminar's Austin Russell on the technology that will drive the future.
It appears that Armie Hammer quietly moved out of his family home over the weekend — and that movers may have left a bound-up mannequin in the trash.