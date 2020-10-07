Watch CNN Reporter Joe Johns Fend Off A Raccoon Outside The White House Moments Before He Goes Live On The Air
A raccoon snuck up on the reporter on the White House lawn just seconds before going live.
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Jared Rydelek goes on a mission to find the rarest berries in the northern hemisphere.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
There never will be another Freddie Mercury, but this marionette puppet in Madrid comes awfully close.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
Here are how some of the pandemics in the past came to an end, giving us clues as to how our future may unfold.
As Netflix's "Hubie Halloween" hits your living room, we revisit the top 10 performances of Adam Sandler's career.
Please, we want a spinoff of this.
It's literally a labor of love.
The Trump years created a bumper crop of liberal comedy shows — almost all of which have been canceled. Why is the president so impervious to satire?
"Those plexiglass barriers are really only going to be effective if the vice president or Kamala Harris are spitting at each other," said Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University.
This guy was out cruising with his cousin when he decided to show off. "The driver was ok, minus the big hit to his ego and wallet."
More than half of states rely on signature matching to verify the identities of people who vote by mail. These states compare signatures they have on file with the ones voters put on their ballot envelopes.
Amazon's first employee, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, and one of the world's richest women is rewriting the philanthropy playbook.
17-year-old Maci Currin has broke the Guinness World Records for world's longest legs for a female with her legs stretching almost a meter and a half in length.
Adeline Fagan tested positive in early July and died in September - one of more than a dozen health workers to have died from the virus.
From deep within the Smithsonian, the world's first forensic ornithologist cracked cases, busted criminals, and changed the course of aviation — making the skies safer for us all.
Accidents caused by falling trees aren't that uncommon — and they don't always have happy endings.
Johnny Nash, a singer who scored a No. 1 hit with "I Can See Clearly Now" in 1972, has died. He was 80 years old. His son, Johnny Nash Jr., confirmed his death to The Associated Press, saying his father had died of natural causes at his home in Houston.
Just don't ask him to speak French.
The legend didn't just transform the guitar forever — he even patented his game-changing innovations. Here's how he redefined rock and roll, in his own words.
Its owners look to sell the digital darling.
Math curricula are designed to shepherd students toward calculus. Some mathematicians think this path is outdated.
If you're an Olympian, diving 10 meters is a piece of cake. For us normies, it's no walk in the park.
"I'm not even allowed to see my kids because I work here, my son has bad asthma and you never know, I might have it on the bottom of my shoe or something."
A young Everton fan determined to get his mother to say the f-word in a soccer chant dedicated to Brazilian forward Richarlison will not settle for anything less.
The parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon jokingly posits that anyone in the Hollywood film industry can be connected to Kevin Bacon within six links. Here's how well that holds true.
Over at Amazon, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 with a sport band for just $169. With robust support, built-in GPS support and up to 18 hours of battery life, it's a superb smart watch.
It took YouTube channel Corridor Crew only one day to recreate this scene from the 1982 film "Tron" exactly as the original.
It's called giving myself a break.
From Rick Sanchez to Rocket Raccoon, everyone loves a good antihero. Here are the 50 best of all time, ranked.
How the influential adviser went from right-wing troll to the driving force behind Trumpism.
It is worth noting that when I started I had never used a telescope before and had zero background in photography. So I'd like to think that if I can learn all of this, so can anyone else!
YouTuber LockPickingLawyer points out that a Curt trailer lock has some serious vulnerabilities.
The lines between life and work have never been so blurry. A German word shows us the importance of disconnecting, and may even help us reclaim some of our free time.
She has more than three decades of experience covering US politics under her belt.
Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok over a week ago when he skateboarded while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." And now the video has finally gone full circle.
In addition to all of his great finger-tapping guitar solos, Eddie also filed a patent in 1985 for a unique "musical instrument support" for instruments such as the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Salmon-loving animal beats off 11 chunky rivals in popular voting for Fat Bear Week at Alaska park.
The two deepfake political ads from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs come with the same message: democracy is fragile.
Sometimes Google goes something so senseless that it is incumbent upon anyone who cares at all to throw the company's justification in its face and tell them they blew it.
The Globe Independent used Facebook ads to widely promote plagiarized stories that were often critical of China.
Someone give us a hug now, please.
The folk saint Santa Muerte might seem mysterious, but her devotees embrace a wide variety of everyday practices.
The beloved show "Drunk History" has come to an end, but its legacy lives on. With help from creator Derek Waters, we revisit the show's funniest and best segments.
Owning and driving a car in New York City is not for the weak-willed.
None of them were felled on the field, but for each former Trojan, football was inextricably tied to mortality. These are their stories.
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna win for technology that gives scientists unprecedented abilities to change the code of life.
The Hydraulic Press Channel sets their sights on these seemingly indestructible hex nuts.