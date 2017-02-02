Christopher Lloyd Remembers His Biggest Fear Filming 'Back To The Future' After Eric Stoltz Was Replaced By Michael J. Fox
Christopher Lloyd remembers the day it was announced that Eric Stoltz was fired from "Back to the Future."
Diet app Noom is under fire for its weight loss strategies and dubious psychological bent. Here's what the program claims to do, why people are mad — and the four big reasons it just doesn't work.
YouTuber Neil Fennell juxtaposed the 37 unique timelines shown in "Groundhog Day" to play out at the same time. What's more harrowing is the timelines the film doesn't show. Many theorize that poor Phil Connors was trapped in Punxsutawney for 33 years (the guy did become fluent in French and ice sculpture after all).
This gripping Netflix documentary about a jet-setting, internet-dating scammer is both astonishing and full of compassion for his female victims.
With a 4.8/5-star average and a 28% discount on Amazon, this 65-inch OLED TV is perfect for the big game.
A quick thinking pilot kept British Airways A321 from flipping over due to strong winds in this incredible moment caught on camera.
Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday that he was resigning from his post for failing to disclose his relationship to the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide.
Celebrities are making up their own memes now, this isn't good.
Will Arnett got to meet his biggest fan, Ellie Palumbo, on "JImmy Kimmel Live" and it was surprisingly heartwarming.
It's extremely difficult to stand out in the crowd of open-world zombie games, but Techland's large-scale sequel swings for the fences.
A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach appeared on CNN and claimed that Stephen M. Ross, owner of the franchise, offered him $100,000 per game to tank the team in order to get better draft picks, and assured him that his job was safe.
The comedy icon and celebrated cellist Jan Vogler talk about their new doc "New Worlds," why Wes Anderson deserves more respect and the time they saved a woman.
Ana de Armas has an oddly satisfying way of saying her name.
American diplomats probably weren't attacked with a secret energy weapon, the CIA says. That doesn't mean patients imagined their crippling symptoms.
In a viral thread, Redditors revealed the early internet technologies and concepts that will make you feel like Methuselah when trying to explain them to a Gen Z person.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
Watch Tom Thum, beatboxer extraordinaire, bust out a smooth stereo soundscape with some layered ambient textures in under a minute.
His place in N.F.L. history may be best understood by seeing his achievements stacked up against hundreds of his quarterback peers.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Kurt Braunohler thought he was being extra romantic with his proposal because his partner always mentioned how much she loved hot air balloons. But in reality things turned out quite different.
Ultrarunner and retired military veteran Dr. Terrie Wurzbacher shares what motivates her to participate in multi-day races.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
Casio, familiar to millions as the maker of the calculators used in classrooms and offices around the world, played midwife to Jamaican digital dancehall. Even more remarkably, the preset track that became the "Sleng Teng" riddim was the work of a young developer who was still in her first year with the company.
Watch this spelunking TikToker squeeze himself down a cave that's sure to make all parents extremely nervous.
Made with 80% recycled materials, LifeLabs gloves keep your hands warm with less fabric. Their warmth-to-weight ratio is 3.2 times better than comparable gloves thanks to their proprietary WarmLife tech.
It's no surprise that a city in California tops Glassdoor's annual "100 Best Places to Work in 2022" list.
When Emily Kirkpatrick visited Seattle last summer with friends, they stayed at a modern lake house outside the city, complete with steel beams, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a black leather Eames lounge chair, dramatically reclining in its own sculptural glamour, like the red Ferrari California Spyder in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." It begged to be photographed, so Kirkpatrick, 33, climbed in with her glass of pinot grigio and smiled.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
SUNY Geneseo's Scott Morton pulled one of the most dramatic last second performances in college basketball history in this unforgettable game from 2008.
Trump-allied operatives have baselessly accused the National Butterfly Center of being involved with child trafficking.
Bill Blake tracks down the elusive Lowrey TBO-1 organ and recreated the distinctive intro of The Who's signature song.
After 87 years with its former name and two years as the Washington Football Team, the franchise announced its new name would be the Commanders.
"Obviously, I didn't approve this."
India Sasha left these men flabbergasted after challenging them to a friendly game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday and forecasts six more weeks of winter.
If you've ever gotten way too excited about a puffer jacket, find yourself here.
If you've watched a movie within the past decade that makes prominent use of a mirror, you might be wondering how filmmakers got the shot without showing the camera. Here's how directors of photography have solved the camera problem.
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of "The View" because of what the head of ABC News called her "wrong and hurtful comments" about Jews and the Holocaust.
Kristen Bell's murder mystery show on Netflix takes quite a turn that a lot of people did not see coming, and you might not want to be in the same room with your parents when you're watching it. (Viewer discretion advised.)
Toto's yacht rock masterpiece sounds even better on the Majora's Mask instruments.
Three-time world champion figure skater and Olympic medalist Nathan Chen breaks down popular movie scenes and explains what it takes to get the perfect score.
"You're a leader," former Miss California USA Carrie Prejean Boller tells one in a video posted to Instagram. "You're the next Rosa Parks. You're the next Martin Luther King."
How one scammer took cheating in "Guitar Hero" to the nth possible degree.
Look at these images hard enough, and you're gonna see a 3D image, dude. Whoa.
The former president urged congressional investigators to investigate his veep.