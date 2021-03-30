Chris Rock Doesn't Realize What He's Gotten Himself Into In The Trailer For The New 'Saw' Movie 'Spiral'
Chris Rock is on the heels of a Jigsaw copycat killer in the new "Saw" movie coming out May 14, 2021.
Back in 2016, Fox News host Jesse Watters filmed a segment on Fox News's "The O'Reilly Factor" which poked fun at Asian-Americans. "Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng's response was legendary.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið are back with a new pop hit for this year's Eurovision competition, and in the music video are tasked with getting rid of a monster.
Help us leave them alone.
A new app claims it can get you high, using just your smartphone. We tested it out.
Here's what you can do when the window molding goes in the way of a drawer working.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Ivan Cehic records the way you're supposed to sail through the Suez Canal.
A WIRED investigation has found dozens of kid-focused videos with disturbing thumbnails that the platform serves up on the Topic pages of popular games.
If only they were about my husband.
Henry Cavill seems to repeatedly find himself being objectified during press junkets.
"I'm worried about losing my new lease on life."
Spyier, keylogging, and hacking using cookies are some of the most common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked.
This is the sweetest video you'll watch today.
As more and more Americans are completely vaccinated, the large swaths of the world that have reopened to them look more appealing.
The mayor-turned-Transportation secretary is tasked with turning "infrastructure week" from a punchline into a reality.
This is definitely a big departure from earlier Echo Dots, but the improvement in sound makes the bulbous appearance worth it.
In the wake of Me Too, a movement that owes its roots to the feminist awakenings of the 1960s has emerged.
Constant ventilation and permanent control of CO₂ levels are two of the keys to avoiding transmission in closed rooms, as fresh air dilutes the infected particles
The Caesar salad, while common, is not always easy to make delicious. Here's the way to do it.
As we get closer to the prospect of inhabiting space, the workforce will need to dramatically readjust.
Fox spread a dangerous lie about the 2020 election. Now the network could face expensive consequences.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Bill Hwang's vast wealth and wagers were well-kept secrets. Wall Street is still trying to figure out how much he's lost.
For the moment, reports of a very rare, dangerous blood disorder among recipients cannot be ignored.
Right now, Huckberry is discounting hundreds of items like first aid kits, slippers, jogging pants and much more.
Made with a beta-titanium alloy, these slick, ultra-light glasses won't get bent out of shape.
There are 20,000 reviews for this hammock on Amazon, and it has a gob-smacking 4.8/5-star average. We're chilling to the max this summer.
If everyone sledding down the hill, I want to do the same, mom.
The cosmos has been expanding since the Big Bang, but how fast? The answer could reveal whether everything we thought we knew about physics is wrong.
A rogues gallery of bon vivants recall their most memorable nights out on the town.
Here's the memorable business card scene from "American Psycho" if it involved employees of BuzzFeed.
New York City, long buoyed by the flow of commuters into its towering office buildings, faces a cataclysmic challenge, even when the pandemic ends.
Prince William was controversially named the world's sexiest bald man, but there's a big difference between bald and balding.
David Ury makes the "DuckTales" theme more intense than previously realized possible.
The secrets of the Moderna vaccine are there for all to see. They run about two pages.
An Apple software update will ask users if they want to be tracked. The expectation that many will say no is forcing Facebook, Google and other tech cos to adapt.
TikToker Elaina Bell claims that these were the rules that had to be followed when Bell worked for Vogue.
No longer working under the Trump administration, six leading US health officials now reveal to CNN the real challenges they faced during the nation's fight against COVID-19 over the past year.
You have to do your own risk assessment. Here's how.
It's never been done before. Perhaps there's a reason for that.
With over 4,000 reviews counted, this push-up trainer has an exceptional 4.7-star average rating. Let's get buff, but only if we're using the proper form.
Birds do it. Bees do it. Learning about the astounding navigational feats of wild creatures can teach us a lot about where we're going.
"The house was getting screeded, was seeing if I could make it out the door without touching it and a random cat runs through and ruins it."
Jonathan Cohn's new book shows how narrowly health care reform passed — and how far we are from universal coverage.
After studying the origins and actions of several prominent Canadian anti-maskers, we can now offer you the definitive primer to becoming a conspiracy-baiting, immensely annoying influencer.
The poor Nokia 3220 never stood a chance.
Contract workers hired to help disinfect the New York City subway during the pandemic are asking the MTA to support a job they say goes far beyond wiping down poles.
An interview with comedian Eric Andre about his new Netflix prank movie "Bad Trip," working with Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery, how Meg Ryan inspired the movie, the Chris Rock prank that was cut and more.
Pule Donkey Cheese is made only on a farm in Serbia, using a secret recipe. The cheese is made using a combination of mainly donkey milk, with added goat milk, and every serving contains a piece of history.