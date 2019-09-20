Chris DiStefano Tells Joe Rogan The Craziest Story About Getting Expelled From School During 9/11
Chris DiStefano had Joe Rogan riveted about the time he got thrown out of school on 9/11 and how his father got the principal to reconsider.
Chris DiStefano had Joe Rogan riveted about the time he got thrown out of school on 9/11 and how his father got the principal to reconsider.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A breakdown of why so many new cars are failing to pass a seemingly simple road test which tests a vehicle's ability to perform a safety maneuver.
Can keeping your socks on during intercourse make it better?
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke fervently at Abbott's press conference on Wednesday following the school shooting that left 21 people dead.
A hint where Niantic might try to take crypto-based gaming.
Unfortunately the traffic in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of the worst in the world despite the capital being a thoughtfully designed city.
Chris DiStefano had Joe Rogan riveted about the time he got thrown out of school on 9/11 and how his father got the principal to reconsider.
The director's latest led to walkouts at the festival, but if you can stomach the gore, it's worth your time.
The owner requested that BuzzFeed News put them in touch with Green.
This 5-year-old tee-baller had a walk-up song for the ages.
The comedian and star of E!'s 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' on finally overcoming a lifetime of eating disorders.
This guy, for one, can't handle any more this guys.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn offer hilarious takes on the most ridiculous fan theories on Reddit.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
David Letterman featured many "stupid human tricks" during his long-running talk show but this might have taken the cake.
The German automaker is planning a return to the offbeat advertising it was known for before Dieselgate.
The Washington Post spent months determining how many children have been exposed to gun violence during school hours since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
Ari Fararooy was recording Tom Brady taking a shot on the golf course using an FPV drone and had no idea something like this would happen.
In three decades, she's given her signature trim to everyone from David Beckham and Muhammad Ali, to David Bowie and Brad Pitt.
Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to Top Gun for a special mission, but opens up a can of worms in the process. Was it wise to make a sequel so long after the 1986 classic, or will it fly under the radar?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Several little fox puppies investigate an unusual object left in a meadow in the hills of Turkey.
Shining the spotlight on comedy's most underrated co-stars.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
Connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean, a 4,000km trail created by indigenous people over millennia is now beginning to reveal its mysteries to the world.
A 2018 episode of "South Park" underscores how school shootings have lost their ability to shock Americans.
Huckberry has put together a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories that will keep you comfortable while looking fly as hell.
Amazon is discounting loads of well-reviewed storage devices from Western Digital and SanDisk.
Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) is visiting South Africa with his children and things go haywire when a rogue lion starts creating havoc during their visit to a reserve. Starring Sharlto Copley, Riley Keough and others, it releases on August 26.
And they can make you happy, too.
Thank you Blossom Dearie, esteemed NYC rodent and all area dogs that were involved in the making of this video.
Users on social media slammed Representative Tony Gonzales after his tweet following a school shooting that killed 14 children in his district.
All your thickening agent doubts are cleared in this thorough explanation, of when to use what, from ingredient expert Jack Bishop.
People in the UK are more likely to believe their government flouts its own rules than people in Ireland, Norway, Germany, Poland or even Italy, a report has found.
"When my Latvian grandfather disappeared in 1949, my grandmother knew he had been a member of a notorious Nazi brigade. But then a pension cheque arrived from the Soviet security agency."
From overhead kicks to half-line dinks, there were some outrageous goals scored in the German Bundesliga this year.
This week, we're giving you a little image gallery to enjoy.
According to new research, women rate shirtless men to be lower in social appeal and less competent. What else do you need to know about how to take a successful image for dating apps?
Jacinda Aldern explains how New Zealand passed "pragmatic" gun control laws in the wake of the Christchurch mass shooting.
Return of the blockbuster series arrives at a precarious time for the streamer and all eyes are on how many viewers click play.
The Republican governor methodically dismantled Trump-endorsed David Perdue's political operation, dealing the former president a big political loss.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an emotional plea to elected lawmakers to stop stalling on a background check legislation, called HR 8, during his team's press conference on Tuesday, May 24.
The organization that lobbies for laws that make it easy for anyone to carry a gun does not want anyone carrying a gun to their own event, oddly.
Rebels Project co-founder Zach Cartaya shared his thoughts with Insider on school shootings and what it means to be a survivor of one.
We didn't think this would work but now we want it more than anything.
The Golden Gate bridge and its neighboring Bay Bridge have similar design feats, but the Bay Bridge opened first and is even longer. Then how did the Golden Gate bridge become a world wonder instead?
The lowest lows of the daytime show's 19 seasons.