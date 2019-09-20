Chiwetel Ejiofor Is The Next 'Man Who Fell To Earth' For Showtime In This Teaser Trailer
An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.
An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.
From college waitlists to ghosted job applications, professional rejection is a fact of life.
Kyle Kuzma took it strong to the rim and slammed it on Joel Embiid.
No one knows what the metaverse is yet, but that hasn't stopped global tech giants such as Facebook, which rebranded as Meta, Google, and Tencent from being caught up in the metaverse craze.
For many Filipinos, coins are the currency of the internet.
An in-depth look into the making of the best game for the Nintendo 64.
On the night before he was assassinated, Dr. King gave a speech in support of the Memphis sanitation workers' strike. Directly challenging the systemic oppression of racist capitalism, this is the MLK we should be quoting.
A lesser-known art form allowed British aristocracy to circumvent rules of propriety, with in-jokes and suggestive messages hidden inside seemingly innocent images, writes Holly Williams.
Not even NASA knew what this was but the Corridor Crew gave an impressive analysis that will leave you satisfied.
Here's a brain teaser for you: scientists are suggesting spacetime may be made out of individual "spacetime pixels," instead of being smooth and continuous like it seems.
"The National: You used to think you were once great at soccer, but now you're not so sure you were ever good at soccer. This is causing a very low-level existential crisis that will vanish in three years."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A cameraman was filming the volcano eruption from 40 miles away when he was suddenly hit by the shockwave.
There's a reason why this trend—scenes of men having sex with women who are stuck — has taken off. Let adult superstar Cherie DeVille explain.
Andy Thorn finds a fan while playing banjo outdoors.
QR code scams are growing. Here's what to look out for.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
We've made great strides in can opener technology and yet the most ingeniously designed one has not taken off. Here's why your paradigm surrounding can openers is wrong.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
Succession, Yellowjackets, and other critically acclaimed shows are leaving the mystery box behind. That's a good thing.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and why it's one of the most extraordinary things caught on satellite.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
Tom Scott takes us on a tour of the last known whereabouts of one of the world's rarest coins.
The Buffy creator, once an icon of Hollywood feminism, is now an outcast accused of misogyny. How did he get here?
2022 brings a slew of new shiny games, we are going to rank the ones you should be most excited for while offering you links to pre-order these fine games.
The final play in Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss left fans scratching their heads. Here's a second-by-second breakdown of how they ran out of time.
The humble image file was once everywhere, but it's increasingly falling out of favor among young internet users.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
Gareth Potts made perhaps the fastest 8-ball pool break in history.
Their exotic animal show was a Sin City sensation - until one of their white tigers attacked. But why were counter-terrorism police called? New podcast Wild Things tackles an enduring mystery.
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured the stunning moment the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted.
Buying the book does not give you the rights to what's in the book.
A new investigation has identified a suspect who may have betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.
The Daily Show demonstrates why it was a bad idea to use Martin Luther King Jr. to sell trucks.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
A long descent from a peak in cases could exact a larger toll than even Omicron's blistering ascent.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
Despite the prevalence of circumcision since ancient times, the procedure has sparked more recent debate over its health benefits and impact on sexual satisfaction.
The Model S Plaid is starting to earn quite a solid reputation out on the straight.
Build a workplace and attempt to manage your employees safely and without the spread of a deadly virus? Sounds terrifying.
In 2016, I set out to understand why a border wall appealed to so many. I realized Americans are increasingly boxing themselves in - with vast impacts on the way we see the world
Electric cars have made buyers wary about their limited range. Our Next Energy (ONE) shows off how their prototype battery can take a Tesla Model S to the top of Michigan's mitten and back on a single charge.
Early cringe culture was about empathy and secondhand embarrassment. Today, being "cringe" is a serious infraction.
For a generation that has come of age in the clutches of covid and curated feeds, the '80s represent analog freedom and fun.