Watch These Rinky-Dink Chinese Cars Get Pitted Against Each Other On This 'Top Gear'-esque Show
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A sting operation. An early-morning shootout. And a trail of evidence pointing to insane antics by elected lawmen.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
It's not just that he looks like a completely different person, but like he's lived a completely different life.
Experts have warned against having sex outside your household, but people are starting to crack. These are the people having sex in a pandemic.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
Six times this month, in a vile attempt to punish a political rival, President Trump has tweeted about a decades-old conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.
The sequel to the time-travel classic briefly featured a bizarre scene edit. Screenwriter Bob Gale provided an explanation.
As more Amazon workers have died because of COVID-19, Amazon seems determined to promote an image that it cares about the workplace safety of its employees.
Silk is known for the softness of its texture, but at a high enough speed, can it cut through things like coconuts and PVC pipes?
MedMen was the country's hottest pot startup — until it flamed out. Its fall has exposed the gap between "green rush" hype and the realities of a troubled industry.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
You need to get 500 tons of supplies from Fairbanks, Alaska to the Arctic Ocean — a journey of about 400 miles through pure wilderness. There are no roads, very few airstrips, endless ice and minus 68 degree temperatures. You, my friend, need a LeTourneau land train.
Five things to watch on the road from lockdown to recovery.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
Travel and dining rewards don't mean much when you can't travel or dine. Here's how credit card companies are fighting to keep your business — and your money.
It may have slipped in the end, but the progress it made before is glorious.
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
"Notes on a Conditional Form," the band's new album, serves as a gesture of faith in its fans, who are eager to follow its front man down any path he chooses to take.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.
Marga Griesbach was sent to Stutthof concentration camp in 1944. In February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, she left Washington State to take a cruise around the world.
We will soon enter the most dangerous time of year for natural disasters. But the pandemic has turned disaster planning on its head.
How many tonnes of pressure can these bridges take before they collapse?
His name was George Floyd. He can be seen on a video Darnella Frazier posted to Facebook, shouting "Please, please, please I can't breathe," as a Minneapolis police officer held him down for minutes.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Amazon has loads of charging gear from Anker on sale today. Car chargers, cables, batteries and more are marked down, so be sure to stock up.
Not only do they have zero deaths, they have zero local transmissions.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.
A new wave of comics is rejecting stand-up's tired tropes.
Nostalgia is a powerful force—especially when parked in long, shiny rows.
YouTuber Creezy had the time of his life constructing a hilariously over-the-top invention that sinks a basketball into a hoop.
For 17 days in the summer of 1945 there was no news in New York City. Well, there were no newspapers. Well, it was hard to get a newspaper.
An interview with a New York City real estate agent.
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
Long retired from TV, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has found a new art form: turning his Twitter into a litany of physical and psychological pain. Does he think it's as funny as we do?
How do you solve a problem like Tyra? With cancel culture!
We're not sure if we should be amused or terrified.
How OJ Simpson helped kill the show, and much more from creator Greg Weisman.
Inside America and Panama's long-running collaboration to rid an entire continent of a deadly disease.
I thought the Universal Serial Bus was supposed to be Universal. Here's an intriguing history of why USB keeps changing.
It's time to press the reset button.
A crop of "new" body-worn devices issue alerts about hospital patients, the quarantined, people under house arrest and workers who fail to social distance.
The "Chewing Gum" creator stars in a drama about sexual consent coming to HBO Sunday, June 7th.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Steve Buscemi has seen it all. He was hit by a car and a bus as a kid, was once stabbed in a bar fight, volunteered as a firefighter during 9/11 and somewhere along the way became one of the most accomplished film actors of his generation. And then tragedy struck: In 2019, Buscemi lost his wife of over 30 years. In a rare interview, Hollywood's most beloved misfit opens up about anxiety, loss and the hard work of getting through it all.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.