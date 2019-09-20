Cheeky Lads Ask Millionaires To Play On Their Private Tennis Courts And It's A Gloriously Anarchic Romp
Consular appointments for U.S. citizens overseas are nearly impossible to come by as many embassies, plagued by COVID restrictions and staff reductions, remain all but closed.
Move over, Paul Mescal, there's a hot new kid on the block in Hollywood and he's already friends with Machine Gun Kelly.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Andrew Brenner tried to get away with driving during a government meeting while looking like he was at home. He was not successful.
An attack that targeted Apple devices was used to spy on China's Muslim minority — and US officials claim it was developed at the country's top hacking competition.
Some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, required much lower income to be considered a top earner, while states like California and New Jersey require incomes of $250K+ just to crack the upper echelon.
The laser pulse's power is comparable to "focusing all the sunlight reaching Earth to a spot of 10 microns" — the size of a speck of dust.
So far, new variants don't appear to have thwarted existing vaccines, though they've rendered treatments less effective and are responsible for dire second waves across the globe.
We think the tiny hedgehog is alright. Meanwhile, the Great Dane doesn't seem to have any idea what just happened.
And while many people will likely continue to struggle with mental health symptoms in the long run, research on past mass traumas suggests that most people will recover once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Political tensions are never far from the surface in this Canadian province, even when it comes to this beloved snack of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This guy came up with a pretty ingenious Zoom background.
How .xyz, .inc, and hundreds of other new TLDs are trying to take on .com and win the domain name wars.
More of Eleven's dark past is shown in this 1-minute teaser trailer for "Stranger Things" season 4.
Inside the reckoning at an American media institution.
The emergence of social-media-fueled activism — like the #FreeChava campaign — has the potential to change the traditional power dynamics that have kept women trapped in marriages that have long since ended.
A door on her staircase apparently leads to a hidden, blocked staircase in the house.
Evan Amos tirelessly documents the hardware of our youth, and he's put it together into a gorgeous full-color book that deserves a prominent place on our shelves.
It's been over a year since you've been to a concert. But with venue reopening, do you remember your concert etiquette?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's the unforgettable story about the time an undergraduate architecture student called William LeMessurier and warned him his building was barely hanging on by a thread.
Backed by Lil Yachty, Jake Paul and one of the Backstreet Boys, Safemoon has made people rich despite having no clear use.
Forget to buy something nice for Mother's Day? Don't worry, we all make mistakes. Thankfully, there's still some time to grab something on the double from the internet.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
The sequel to John Krasinski's horror film will debut in theaters on May 28.
Nupur Gupta was teaching yoga at a retreat in Goa, India when Attila Bosnyak, who was attending the retreat, saved her life, sparking a whirlwind romance.
Business is booming in Elkhart, Indiana, the motor home capital of the world and the first stop on our writer's pandemic road trip.
A random Instagram story is causing people's iPhones to freeze up. Mrwhosetheboss diagnoses how this error is occurring and where it came from.
How many people would need to survive an apocalypse for humans to avoid extinction?
How to apologize and actually repair the damage done, according to research.
Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade clapped back at a 6th grader who had the temerity to prefer Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic over Donald Trump.
Some people said they started bathing less during the pandemic. As long as no one complains, they say they plan to keep the new habit.
The coolest brand of 2021 doesn't do drops or collaborations — it's a 184-year-old artisanal workshop for the most discerning shoppers on the planet.
This man is literally chasing down people who are either trying to scam or indoctrinate foreigners into religious cults.
Its fast speed makes its landing place nearly impossible to predict, but it is expected to make landfall in the coming days.
Their loved ones turned anti-vaxx, then they turned on each other.
On April 22, two security guards were nearly robbed while they were transporting cash in an armored truck in South Africa. Here's more footage of the attempted heist.
It's yet another win for the diet that wins gold medals in best diet for heart health and weight loss — a new study found it protects your brain as well.
On June 28, I (and 265 other interns) had the privilege of going to one of the four annual intern BBQs hosted by Bill Gates at his house in Medina, Washington. This visit was probably one of the coolest experiences of my life.
Sparked by anger over the NHL not suspending Tom Wilson for a cheap shot, the New York Rangers were ready for a fight on Wednesday.
These super-charged earthworms reproduce without mating and are rapidly chewing through soil across the US. But there's still a lot we don't know about them.
Especially in the East Bay, this type of sale isn't an anomaly anymore.
Eugene Bostick noticed that people were abandoning elderly dogs near his property, so he built a train for them in this clip from 2015.
Do transgender women and girls have a constitutional right to play on women's sports teams? That question will be argued before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.
Not just one of the deadly sins — this sloth gives us a life-affirming hug as we float happily in the pool.
This Australian man saw that the baby koala was sitting on the side of the road and was way too close to cars.