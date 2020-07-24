Extremely Talkative Cat Asks 'We're Going?' On The Way To The Vet
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
The singer-songwriter shocked fans Thursday when she revealed that she had written and recorded her eighth studio album in the past four months in quarantine. One of its songs has a rich history.
How has your state's musical tastes evolved in the last 10 years?
The power of art therapy in rehabilitation has long been proven — and a means one would hope any institution calling itself a "correctional" facility would support.
As the US heads towards a crucial and contentious presidential election, the world's largest social network is facing an unprecedented cultural crisis.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
You may think you know how bad Nov 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
The US Navy is using Twitch to recruit sailors. Here's the handbook that shows how.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Steve Chabot are members of the committee that will question the CEOs Monday. Each member owns shares in at least one of those companies, according to their latest financial disclosures.
Every player on the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees took a knee on opening day, in support of Black Lives Matter, prior to the national anthem.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
When they were alone during the interview Trump attacked Natasha Stoyno, forced his tongue into her mouth, and told her they would have an affair.
How drugs today can cure a crushing love.
San Quentin's deadly COVID-19 outbreak has intensified a national debate over releasing inmates and dramatically reducing the US prison population — for good.
Feathers are known for being light and dropping slowly, but what if you compressed them tightly together?
Experts say the system violates drivers' Constitutionally-protected due process rights.
"Public corruption, political gamesmanship and a power struggle about power itself."
If there's a photo of you proudly hoisting up a dead fish on the internet, beware.
My five-year-old understands the reality of our uniquely American failure in a way that the president does not: for him, this year is gone.
Scott Hoying tipped his hat to Dr. Anthony Fauci in this spoof of the title song "Alexander Hamilton" from the eponymous Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.
Conventional wisdom says that liberal Dems are generally bad for the economy, while fiscally conservative Republicans are good. That conventional wisdom would be wrong.
On why the framers created the Electoral College — and why we need to get rid of it.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
There are many reasons why it's not "just hair" for Black women. Before the "Black is Beautiful" and natural hair movement emerged during the 1960s, anti-Black hair sentiment in Western society existed for centuries, most contentiously in colonial Louisiana when a series of laws actually banned Creole women from displaying their hair in public.
It's hard enough to get an autonomous vehicle to work on Earth. It's even harder on another planet.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
Violent, reckless federal forces have a friend in the city's police.
The "Elmo's World" fixture, originated by Bill Irwin and played over the years by everyone from Michael Jeter to Kristin Chenoweth to Daveed Diggs, may be a grown-up who never gets it right, but that's what makes him an effective teacher.
Ludwig Göransson performs the theme while zoning out.
President Donald Trump abruptly announced Thursday that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is cancelled, ending a weeks-long sprint to pull off the party's signature political event amid a pandemic.
An arms race for space has begun. This is the story of America's effort to keep ahead.
Why did China build a massive amount of empty residential units in Kangbashi District?
How a nation engulfed by economic precarity turned a TV show about workplace drudgery into an aspirational fantasy.
I gave Governor Ron DeSantis more credit than he deserved for the low death rate in his state.
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
Spotify's third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process.
Go skating. Provide community aid. Tell each other the stories of your lives.
Fake glasses are super trendy these days, until your nosy friends start asking you questions about them.
