This 60-Second Clip Of A Cat Having An Existential Crisis In Front Of A Mirror Turns From A Comedy To A Horror Film At The Very End
Whoever did the filming and editing on this had a genius trick up their sleeve at the end.
In 1999, Rolling Stone profiled a college student leading a new white nationalist party. 20 years and several identities later, he turned up dead in a brutal murder that remains unsolved.
Here's why Rafael Nadal is so good.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The OnlyFans website hosts content from music to workout videos but is best known for soft-porn images, writes Joyce Fegan. What does this mean for the future prospects of young people who see it as a great way to make money?
An apparent mistake in facial expression in one of the world's most famous sculptures actually allows the artwork to truly convey anguish, writes Kelly Grovier.
Brian Shaw deadlifts a Chevy Camaro with YouTuber Mr. Beast and a few of his friends.
To honor the memory of the last digital punk, let's recall all the crazy stuff that we're going to remember him for.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
"Your goal should be to impress by using clichéd buzzwords like consciousness, actuality, space and time and throwing them together with no concern for the truth."
Ariarne Titmus won the gold in the 400-meter freestyle swimming race, and to say her coach was ecstatic would be a giant understatement.
The "Reading Rainbow" and "Roots" star hasn't been shy about wanting the permanent job. (But you don't have to take my word for it.)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Michael C. Hall returns to "Dexter: New Blood" as "Jim Lindsay," a guy a little too fixated on knives.
Haulover is slated to be dredged by the US Army Corps of Engineers, with the beach-quality sand being moved to shore up nearby Bal Harbour Beach.
CUE 4 is a humanoid basketball robot developed by Toyota and we have to admit, the form is pretty clean.
The birds aren't producing sounds at random. Some of their strategies are surprisingly similar to ones used by humans.
When Wes Studi broke through in Dances With Wolves and The Last of the Mohicans, he was cast as a terrifying villain. But for many in the Native community, he was a hero channeling decades of righteous anger. Tommy Orange tells the story of an overlooked icon who forever changed the way Indigenous people are depicted onscreen.
If you've ever been curious about what the Olympic Village in Tokyo looks like from the athletes' perspectives, here is a glimpse.
Gijs Schalkx, the inventor of the methane powered motorcycle, wants people to reconsider their relationship to technology.
With the game on the line in the Irish Cup, Athlone Town's Glen McAuley took care of the matter with an outrageous long range strike straight from kickoff.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A large chunk of the human genome is shared with Neanderthals and other archaic species, and only a sliver of it makes us unique, scientists report.
Humans are terrible at finding bats and birds killed by wind turbines. Dogs are great at it.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
After so much time spent indoors, we plan on doing more than a little traveling in the next few years. With this compact pillow along for the ride, we'll sleep sounder and sidestep neck pain on long trips.
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
Here's how you can turn liquid nitrogen to solid nitrogen.
Emily Infeld was at the peak of her distance running career when a man she didn't know became obsessed with her. For three years, she lived in fear and sometimes in hiding.
How much exfoliation are you currently getting on your back and shins? Put that loofah on a stick, and you'll feel a whole lot better without much effort.
Here's how Ahmed Hafnaoui won an unlikely gold medal.
The company is intensifying formal partnerships with faith groups across the United States and shaping the future of religious experience.
Yuto Horigome becomes the first male skateboarder to win an Olympic gold medal in street skateboarding.
From the get-go, Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously, and these vintage photos prove that she's always brought energy and elegance to the forefront in everything she does.
Unruly Agency reps some of the biggest influencers on Instagram and OnlyFans. But content creators are warning others to stay far away, and one model is suing the agency.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena's grounder completely flummoxed Cleveland.
What you learn about human desire when you get intimate with a piece of talking silicone. (From 2018)
The views, beaches and palatial accommodations are intact. The crowds, however, are not.
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
Mad magazine gave us Alfred E. Neuman and Spy vs. Spy and made irreverent, anti-establishment humor a thing. Here'S what you need to know about "Mad."
Diana Six, an entomologist studying beetles near Glacier national park in Montana, says the crisis has fundamentally changed her profession.
Sunny, a nurse in Arkansas, told CNN's Elle Reeve how she punked people who doubted her work to combat the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is likely to become an endemic disease. How will our immune systems resist it?
This debate over what to call the Sierra is about more than a name.
Marques Brownlee explains the fundamental problem he has with the Tesla Model S Plaid's yoke steering wheel.
Records tell the story of the decline of the patriarchy, the rise and fall of marrying young and pandemic fallout. Digitizing the data could reveal even richer tales.
In hit pop songs, wealth is success, and success is always earned.
Benjamin Olson, a 2-year-old boy and his 99-year-old neighbor, Mary O'Neill formed a close bond during the pandemic.