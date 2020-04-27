Car Tries To Squeeze Into Gap Between Trucks, Immediately Regrets It
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in this incident.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
From the car in "Ghostbusters" to Gipsy Danger in "Pacific Rim," here are the sizes of different vehicles in popular culture compared.
We've been given wildly differing numbers when it comes to the prediction of coronavirus deaths. Here's the reason behind the discrepancy.
Ah, these were the good old days.
The roads don't cross at a right angle — and the angle that they do cross at makes the intersection a major hazard.
What does this prove? Nothing, really, but it's fun to watch.
Recent epidemics provide clues to ways the current crisis could stop
Even in the pouring rain, in the middle of the night, they are out scavenging, wearing headlamps to scan a mountain of rotting garbage more than 15 stories high.
Unfortunately for Sarah Jett Rayburn, she may never live this down.
Sure he had a yacht, but he also wrote "I love you" in blood the first night we met.
A dozen of America's top scientists and a collection of billionaires and industry titans say they have the answer to the coronavirus pandemic, and they found a backdoor to deliver their plan to the White House.
There's a reason why cleaners for external surfaces are not meant for your innards. They're indiscriminate killers, not medicine.
Sweden has seen a 34.5% increase in excess deaths this month compared to a 6.5% rise in Denmark.
A toxicologist breaks down what happened to a TikToker's body after he tried the viral nutmeg challenge.
While the rest of the world has evolved to a place where we can track anything at all times and order anything from anywhere, government has been hopelessly stranded on an island in 1993.
The upstart cable network beat the Big Three in reporting on the 1981 assassination attempt, though it —along with its broadcast rivals — made a major mistake amid the studio chaos, an early sign of the perils of breaking news on TV.
On Twitter Sunday, Donald Trump said journalists investigating his administration should have their "Noble" prizes given back. CNN TV journalist Don Lemon's response to that is what we're all feeling at this point.
"Now is not the time for grays," says Pantone color expert Laurie Pressman.
Struggling with the world's, and his own, homophobia, one queer young man searches for intimacy in the world of internet porn.
You've got places to be, but you're also driving in a low-riding McLaren 600LT and it's absolutely sheeting rain outside. What should you do? Not what this guy did, that's for sure.
To hide his career from his father, drag racer Bob Muravez assumed the name Floyd Lippencott Jr. But he couldn't outrun the truth.
If you knew where a million dollars' worth of cocaine was buried, would you go dig it up? Rodney Hyden would. We pick up the story at this critical juncture.
It's not every day that you get to capture beautiful moments like these dolphins swimming though bioluminescent algae.
Sondheim is the great bard of loneliness. These 12 songs from Sunday night's virtual concert show why.
It's a plight we've all faced in the bathroom: how frustratingly easy it is to knock over a shampoo bottle once it's almost empty. Here's the scientific reason behind this phenomenon.
In mysterious rock formations known as "unconformities," millions of years of Earth's history are missing. Now, scientists have the best idea yet as to why.
As scientists at the Jenner Institute prepare for mass clinical trials, new tests show their vaccine to be effective in monkeys.
Welcome to a new episode of "American Ninja Warrior: Hedgehog Edition." The contestant you're seeing is Pepper the athletic hedgehog.
Celebrities are just like us in one way: they, too, have had their routines disrupted by COVID-19. Their routines are just a little deeper under the skin.
The big will get bigger as mom-and-pops perish and shopping goes virtual. In the short term, our cities will become more boring. In the long term, they might just become interesting again.
The first documented case of a meteorite striking a human being. It happened on August 22, 1888 and unfortunately the falling meteorite killed the man and left another paralyzed.
Somebody should give them the "Parents of the Year" award right here and now.
Under most circumstances, designing a house with a gaping hole in the ceiling is an objectively bad idea. Yet, that's exactly what Murayama + Kato Architecture did with this house in Kodaira, Japan, and somehow it looks like a feature, not a flaw.
Look, it's been a long month, alright?
On the day Layla got out of prison and back to her home in Georgia, she was told she would need to purchase a smartphone. She says she was at home a few days later when the app she had been mandated to install went off unexpectedly, the alarm blaring as it sent a notification to her parole officers telling him that she was not, in fact, at home.
The discovery by Yuri Dmitriev, after years of searching, "has clearly made some people very uncomfortable," his daughter says.
On Sunday, the Financial Times published an in-depth look at excess mortality around the world over the last few months. What emerged was a clear indication that we're undercounting the deaths caused by COVID-19 — perhaps by as much as 60%.
Landon Spradlin went to Mardi Gras to save souls. He never made it home.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This article is in Danish, but you don't need to read it to get the idea — just look at the examples. If you see news images taken with telephoto lenses that appear to show people clustered too close together, it's fair to be skeptical.
Intended or not — I assume it wasn't — Magic Leap became a $2.6 billion bait-and-switch, the consequences of which are now all too apparent.
It's tempting to beat ourselves up when we fail, but we're capable of so much more if we give ourselves compassion instead.
The pneumatic hammer hurls a huge metal plug at somewhere between 20 and 30 meters per second, which will do some serious damage.
Yes, you read that right. And it's actually pretty impressive.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
We asked Dan Saunders to describe the loophole and his five months of partying.
A radical, untested idea suggests that hyperbaric chambers, rather than ventilators, are what we need to tackle COVID-19.